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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Gausium ranked world's No.1 commercial cleaning robot supplier

July 16, 2026 | 14:52
(0) user say
Gausium was ranked the world's number one commercial cleaning robot supplier by IDC's 2025 Tracker, confirming a multi-year global lead across core application segments and major markets.

BERLIN and SHANGHAI and NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gausium, a global leader in commercial cleaning robotics, has been ranked the world's No.1 commercial cleaning robot supplier by both shipments and revenue in IDC's Worldwide Annual Commercial Cleaning Robotics Tracker, 2025. The company has held both positions for several consecutive years, and also ranks first across the core application segments and international markets IDC tracks.

Gausium Ranked Worlds No.1 Commercial Cleaning Robot Supplier by IDC, Shifting From Flagship Wins to Scalable Growth

The rankings land in a market entering its breakout phase. IDC puts global shipments of commercial cleaning robots in a market worth US$760 million, up 48.5%. Gausium stands at the forefront of this expansion, with No.1 positions across regions and application segments.

Behind the rankings is breadth that is increasingly scalable. Gausium has served more than 6,500 flagship customers across over 70 countries and regions — among them Heathrow, Changi and Doha airports; retail chains Carrefour, Auchan and Rossmann; and warehousing and logistics operations for Coca-Cola and DHL. The company says it is the first in its category to enter the scale-replication phase: standardized hardware, software and delivery that let chain customers roll out fleets across industries and countries.

"The No.1 rankings from IDC are a vote of confidence cast by customers around the world in real purchase orders. We will keep pairing full-stack AI with a full-scenario product portfolio and localized service worldwide to deliver measurable results for commercial, industrial and public spaces - and to lead this industry into the era of full-process intelligence."
_ Edward Cheng, Founder and CEO, Gausium

IDC expects the commercial service robot market to keep growing through 2030, with cleaning robots among its most certain applications. Gausium sees the decade's competition shifting from single-machine automation to full-process intelligence: robots that combine multiple cleaning functions, deploy out of the box, and increasingly maintain themselves.

By PR Newswire

Gausium

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Gausium IDC's 2025 Tracker Commercial cleaning robot Cleaning robotics supplier

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