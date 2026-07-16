Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Kelun-Biotech and Harbour BioMed win NMPA approval for asthma drug

July 16, 2026 | 11:16
(0) user say
Kelun-Biotech and Harbour BioMed, both Hong Kong-listed biopharmaceutical companies, announced China's National Medical Products Administration approved their investigational new drug application for SKB575/HBM7575 to treat asthma.

CHENGDU, China, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Kelun-Biotech" or the "Company", 6990.HK) and Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) today announced that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for SKB575/HBM7575, a long-acting bispecific antibody targeting thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) and an undisclosed target co-developed by the two parties, for the treatment of asthma. Previously, the first participant has been dosed in a Phase I clinical study of SKB575/HBM7575 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition affecting approximately 300 million people worldwide, with prevalence continuing to rise. Despite the availability of treatment options, many patients experience persistent symptoms, frequent exacerbations, and reduced quality of life. Current therapies - mainly inhaled corticosteroids (ICS) and bronchodilators - are inadequate for some patients, underscoring the urgent need for more effective, long-acting treatments that address the underlying disease mechanisms.

Dr. Michael Ge, CEO of Kelun-Biotech, stated: "With the company's active efforts, SKB575/HBM7575 has initiated clinical trials for two chronic immune‑mediated diseases, atopic dermatitis and asthma. As a differentially designed and engineered bispecific antibody, SKB575/HBM7575 is expected to achieve potent inflammation control and broad patient coverage through its dual-target synergistic mechanism, whilst offering convenient administration. We will vigorously advance the development of this drug to fully realize its clinical value."

SKB575/HBM7575 is a long-acting bispecific antibody targeting TSLP and an undisclosed antigen, with a dual mechanism of action. On one hand, by blocking the interaction between TSLP and its receptor, it inhibits TSLP-mediated signaling pathways and the activation of Th2 immune cells. On the other hand, binding to and blocking the undisclosed target generates a synergistic effect, with the potential to achieve broader control of inflammation compared to single-target approaches. SKB575/HBM7575 has been engineered to allow for longer dosing intervals and a convenient subcutaneous route of administration. Based on preclinical half-life data, the anticipated human half-life is expected to support dosing intervals of more than three months, positioning it as a potential best-in-class therapy.

According to the collaboration agreement between the Company and Harbour BioMed, SKB575/HBM7575 is led by Kelun-Biotech in its design, global development and commercialization, with Harbour BioMed participating in the investment and development of this asset and sharing the benefits as agreed.

For more information, please visit https://en.kelun-biotech.com/

and http://www.harbourbiomed.com/.

By PR Newswire

Kelun-Biotech

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Kelun-Biotech Harbour BioMed asthma drug approval KelunBiotech Harbour BioMed

Related Contents

Kelun-Biotech's Phase III lung cancer trial meets endpoint

Kelun-Biotech's Phase III lung cancer trial meets endpoint

Harbour BioMed and BioMap launch MegaStream TechBio to advance AI-driven biologics R&D

Harbour BioMed and BioMap launch MegaStream TechBio to advance AI-driven biologics R&D

Harbour BioMed wins landmark US patent victory against Amgen reshaping antibody landscape

Harbour BioMed wins landmark US patent victory against Amgen reshaping antibody landscape

Harbour BioMed and Windward Bio dose first COPD patients in Phase 2 SIRIUS study

Harbour BioMed and Windward Bio dose first COPD patients in Phase 2 SIRIUS study

Kelun-Biotech presents first-in-human data for B7-H3 ADC SKB500 at ASCO 2026

Kelun-Biotech presents first-in-human data for B7-H3 ADC SKB500 at ASCO 2026

Harbour BioMed announces promising preclinical data for its first ai-enabled drug candidate

Harbour BioMed announces promising preclinical data for its first ai-enabled drug candidate

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

IBM launches Power Autonomous Operations AI agent

IBM launches Power Autonomous Operations AI agent

Telix doses first patients in OPTIMAL-e prostate cancer trial

Telix doses first patients in OPTIMAL-e prostate cancer trial

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Dragon Capital: Vietnam has 3–5 years to cut bank reliance

Dragon Capital: Vietnam has 3–5 years to cut bank reliance

IBM launches Power Autonomous Operations AI agent

IBM launches Power Autonomous Operations AI agent

Telix doses first patients in OPTIMAL-e prostate cancer trial

Telix doses first patients in OPTIMAL-e prostate cancer trial

Kelun-Biotech and Harbour BioMed win NMPA approval for asthma drug

Kelun-Biotech and Harbour BioMed win NMPA approval for asthma drug

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020