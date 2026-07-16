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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DAMAC unveils final tower of Chelsea Residences in Dubai

July 16, 2026 | 15:22
(0) user say
DAMAC Properties, the largest private real estate developer in the UAE and Middle East, will unveil the sixth and final tower of Chelsea Residences in Dubai on 17 July, following a sell-out of earlier phases.

TOKYO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DAMAC Properties, the largest private real estate developer in the UAE and the Middle East, is set to unveil the sixth and final tower of Chelsea Residences by DAMAC at the Grand Ballroom, Mandarin Oriental on 17 July, following the exceptional sell-out performance of the first five towers.

Developed in partnership with Chelsea Football Club, the landmark project has seen strong demand from investors and end-users, reinforcing the appeal of its waterfront location, branded residential proposition and lifestyle-led design. The launch of the final tower now presents the last opportunity to own an apartment within the world's first football-branded residence.

Amira Sajwani, Managing Director, DAMAC Properties, said: "Chelsea Residences by DAMAC brings together an iconic global football brand, a prime waterfront setting and DAMAC's signature approach to luxury living. With the launch of the final tower, investors have a rare opportunity to be part of a distinctive seafront community defined by panoramic sea views, wellness-led amenities and a lifestyle inspired by performance, leisure and resort-style living."

As of 2025, Dubai leads the global branded residences market, with strong growth in transaction volumes of 26 percent YoY and growth in value of 51 percent YoY. Prices command a significant premium, going as much as 64 percent over non-branded units.[1]

Against this backdrop, Chelsea Residences by DAMAC offers a unique proposition, combining branded real estate, all sea-view apartments and curated amenities centered around football, wellness and resort-style living.

Chelsea Residences Tower C has a limited number of units available for sale, including one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom residences. Prices start at JPY 112.9 million (USD 697,073), with sizes starting from 827 sq ft.

Apart from the unobstructed views of the sea and the Dubai skyline, residents also enjoy access to several amenities including the UAE's only rooftop football pitch, a stunning blue-sand beach inspired by the team colours, a beach club and Athlete Training Centre.

Having delivered more than 50,000 homes and another 8,800 to be delivered in 2026 across Dubai, DAMAC is committed to creating lifestyle-driven communities that elevate everyday living into an immersive experience.

[1] https://www.cbre.ae/insights/figures/uae-branded-residences-report-2025

By PR Newswire

Damac Properties

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TagTag:
DAMAC DAMAC Properties DAMAC Properties UAE Chelsea Residences tower

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