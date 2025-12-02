Corporate

CooperVision opens regional service centre with CEVA Logistics to accelerate Asia Pacific growth

December 02, 2025 | 14:59
(0) user say
CooperVision has opened a regional service centre in partnership with CEVA Logistics to accelerate its Asia Pacific growth and improve customer service.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CooperVision Asia Pacific, in collaboration with CEVA Logistics, has opened a new Regional Service Centre in Singapore, marking a significant milestone in both companies' commitment to enhance supply chain and logistics capabilities across the Asia Pacific region.

Strategically located in CEVA's healthcare hub facility within Singapore's Airport Logistics Park, a designated free trade zone adjacent to Changi Airport, the centre marks the first phase of a broader infrastructure investment plan focussed on strengthening regional leadership and driving operational excellence. By utilizing CEVA's robust logistics network, specialized infrastructure, and expert teams in healthcare quality assurance and regulatory compliance, CooperVision is well-positioned to drive continued growth and elevate service standards across the region.

The Singapore-based centre now brings even greater choice to eye care professionals and patients across Asia Pacific, making up to 7,000 additional SKUs available regionally across CooperVision's world-leading toric and multifocal contact lens portfolio[1]. With 99.9%[2] of astigmatic patients and 99.7%[3] of presbyopes able to be successfully fitted with CooperVision contact lenses, this enhanced availability means practitioners across the region can confidently meet the needs of more patients—whatever their prescription or stage of life.

As the rollout progresses, the new Regional Service Centre will reduce reliance on local stockholding and deliver faster fulfillment on non-stocked items. By centralizing inventory, this model will further expand product access, enhance flexibility, and drive sustainable cost efficiencies, ensuring a seamless experience across the region. To further enhance the operational efficiency of the new service centre, CEVA Logistics deployed a healthcare-focused warehouse management system and introduced in-house laser marking used in repackaging, for which CEVA obtained licensing from the National Environment Agency. Now fully operational, the regional service centre positions CooperVision to meet the evolving needs of eye care professionals and patients across Asia Pacific.

Sam Ng, Head of Distribution, CooperVision APAC said "This collaboration with CEVA Logistics reflects our commitment to innovation and service excellence. Together, we're building smarter logistics solutions that empower markets and elevate customer experience."

Brunno Matta, Vice President of Contract Logistics, APAC, CEVA Logistics, said: "As Asia Pacific's healthcare sector grows, we're expanding tech-driven and innovative logistics solutions. Our GDP- and GMP-trained teams help CEVA support CooperVision's success and scalability."

For more information, visit www.coopervision.com.

For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

By PR Newswire

CooperVision CEVA Logistics CooperVision Asia Pacific Regional Service Centre

