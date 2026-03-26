Construction confidence rises with Asia Pacific office demand

Costs rising: Japan and Taipei posted the largest year-on-year increases

(Tokyo: USD 215 vs USD 195; Taipei: USD 145 vs USD 110)

(Tokyo: USD 215 vs USD 195; Taipei: USD 145 vs USD 110) Costs easing: Mainland China and South Korea saw declines

(Shenzhen: USD 87 vs USD 94; Seoul: USD 130 vs USD 156)

(Shenzhen: USD 87 vs USD 94; Seoul: USD 130 vs USD 156) Costs steady: Singapore (USD 140) and Hong Kong (USD 160) remained largely unchanged

Best value: India remains the region's most cost competitive market, with most major cities ranging USD 65–73 per sq ft

Data and pricing benchmarks in the guide reflect market conditions as of December 2025. For insights on the Middle East conflict, please refer to Cushman & Wakefield's Middle East Conflict: Implications for Energy, Inflation, and CRE. Cushman & Wakefield publishes Office Fit Out Cost Guides for APAC, EMEA and the Americas, which are all available [here].

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 March 2026 - Cushman & Wakefield's Asia Pacific Office Fit Out Cost Guide 2026 highlights a clear shift in regional market dynamics, with sentiment strengthening and activity levels improving across several key markets. Contractor confidence has risen year-on-year, with 70% of the respondents to the firm's annual Contractor Sentiment Survey anticipating improved conditions in 2026. This positive sentiment is further supported by the stronger‑than‑expected 92 million square feet of office absorption in 2025 and a tightening construction pipeline outside India.Of the 180 survey respondents, nearly two thirds reported project backlogs of around six months, reflecting improving project delivery conditions across the region. While Japan and Indonesia remain outliers with longer backlogs, most markets expect stabilisation or slight improvement in delivery timelines in 2026. This alignment between contractor sentiment and strengthening occupier demand points to a more balanced and active project environment emerging across Asia Pacific.Ranee Ng, Executive Director, Head of Project & Development Services, Hong Kong said: "As Hong Kong's property market evolves, occupiers are seeking practical, scalable fit out strategies that deliver efficiency in high density environments. There is a clear shift toward flexible designs that can rapidly adapt to changing workforce behaviours and policy updates, while demand for sustainable materials, energy efficient construction and smart building technologies is accelerating innovation. These trends are creating a more resilient fit out ecosystem where disciplined cost management and value driven delivery allow clients to achieve compelling performance outcomes without sacrificing quality."Fit Out Cost Movements (YoY, 2025 → 2026)The 2026 Guide reported a divergence in city level fit out costs (measured in USD per sq ft) across the region:These cost movements reflect evolving local construction dynamics and broader economic adjustments influencing material, labour and delivery markets across Asia Pacific.APAC Office Market DynamicsEven as office demand across APAC surged in 2025, Cushman & Wakefield also noted a substantial contraction in new office supply outside India. Development pipelines have moderated sharply due to rising construction costs and reduced project feasibility, intensifying competition for prime space. As supply tightens, vacancy rates in high quality buildings - particularly in core CBD locations - are expected to trend lower, reinforcing the ongoing flight to quality amongst occupiers.Report author and Head of International Research, APAC & EMEA, Dr. Dominic Brown said: "After a resilient 2025, the Asia Pacific office market is now transitioning into a more stable phase, supported by a gradual return of business confidence. Coupled with the tightening supply pipeline outside India, which is reshaping the competitive landscape for high quality space, these collective shifts indicate a meaningful turning point for the region in 2026, with both occupiers and investors positioned for renewed momentum."Notes:

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