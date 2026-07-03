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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Bora Pharmaceuticals closes $122 million buy of MacroGenics' Rockville manufacturing site

July 03, 2026 | 09:56
(0) user say
Bora Pharmaceuticals completed its acquisition of MacroGenics' Rockville manufacturing operations in a transaction valued at $122 million, expanding its biologics contract manufacturing capacity in the United States.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 July 2026 - Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. ("Bora" or "Bora Group"; TWSE: 6472; OTCQX: BORAY) today announced the completion of its acquisition of the GMP manufacturing operations of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) including its biologics drug substance facility in Rockville, Maryland and an associated warehousing center in Frederick, Maryland, for total consideration of US $122.5 million through its wholly owned subsidiary Bora Biologics USA, LLC.. Upon closing, Bora signed a long-term CDMO Service Agreement with MacroGenics.

With the close of the transaction, Bora Group's biologics CDMO franchise, Bora Biologics, now operates 20,000 liters of single-use bioreactor (SUB) drug substance manufacturing capacity across two active US sites: Rockville, Maryland and San Diego, California, and one development facility in Zhubei, Taiwan.

"This acquisition establishes a US biologics manufacturing platform that sponsors can depend on, from development through licensed commercial supply," said Bobby Sheng, Chairman and CEO of Bora Group. "As regulatory and supply chain dynamics continue to evolve, we expect biotech and pharmaceutical companies to increasingly seek manufacturing partners with US-based, inspection-proven infrastructure. Bora Biologics is designed to meet that need, offering a fully integrated, end-to-end biologics platform spanning drug substance and drug product capabilities."

With the addition of the Rockville facility, Bora Biologics supports more than 4 active commercial programs, with more than 120 completed GMP batches and supply into multiple global markets including the US, EU, Japan, Canada and the UK with fully integrated QC and analytical capabilities.

Across its US network, Bora Biologics has completed five FDA inspections, including two at Rockville and one PMDA review in 2025, with clean results at both sites. The combined platform has supported more than 33 biologics and 15 biosimilars, establishing a manufacturing base for biotech and pharmaceutical companies with reduced offshore dependency and domestically anchored infrastructure.

Bora Group intends to integrate its US drug substance (DS) capabilities with its existing sterile drug product (DP) capabilities over the next 12 to 18 months, offering a seamless, fully integrated development-through-commercial biologics solution.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more, please visit:
https://www.bora-corp.com
https://www.boracdmo.com

By Bora Pharmaceuticals

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TagTag:
Bora Bora Pharmaceuticals Pharmaceuticals completed acquisition MacroGenics Rockville manufacturing

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