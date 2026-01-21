Corporate

China Tourism Group Acquires DFS Greater China Operations

January 21, 2026 | 12:13
(0) user say
DFS Group reached agreement to sell its retail business across Greater China to China Tourism Group Duty Free, marking a significant ownership transition in the luxury retail sector.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 January 2026 - DFS, a global leader in luxury travel retail owned by LVMH and DFS' co-founder and shareholder Robert Miller, and CTG Duty-Free, a prominent travel retail operator headquartered in Beijing, today announced a definitive agreement for CTG Duty-Free to acquire DFS' travel retail business in Hong Kong and Macau and intangible assets in Greater China.

Through this transaction, CTG Duty-Free will acquire the DFS retail stores in Hong Kong and Macau1 as well as intangible assets encompassing a series of DFS brands and intellectual properties for exclusive use in Greater China. CTG Duty-Free will conduct the acquisition through its wholly owned subsidiary, China Duty Free International Limited. The proceeds of this transaction will be paid in cash. Following this transaction, DFS will continue to operate its other luxury travel retail operations worldwide.

In a complementary move, LVMH and the Miller Family will participate in a capital increase of CTG Duty-Free by subscribing to newly issued H-shares listed in Hong Kong. The subscription amount represents a small part of their proceeds, and the subscription will be made upon completion of the transaction.

CTG Duty-Free and LVMH also entered into a memorandum of understanding pursuant to which both parties aim to set up a strategic cooperation notably in the retail sector where the strategies of both parties are aligned and in line with the current business model of the LVMH Maisons. This cooperation will offer CTG Duty-Free and LVMH opportunities to leverage their respective strengths and forge further collaborations in Greater China to achieve mutual benefits, e.g. in the areas of product sales, store establishment, brand promotion, cultural communication, travel services or customer experience.

Luke Chang, Executive Director and President of CTG Duty-Free, commented: "This move will further expand CTG Duty-Free's service network across the Greater Bay Area, aiming to build a platform for promoting China-chic brands globally and establish an international business mid-platform. CTG Duty-Free remains committed to providing high-quality travel retail experiences to both domestic and international tourists, fulfilling its responsibility as a central state-owned enterprise-controlled listed company to support the high-quality development of the retail economy in Hong Kong and Macau. Executed under the leadership of its parent company, China Tourism Group, this represents a significant step in accelerating CTG Duty-Free's international business layout and actively implementing the Greater Bay Area Strategy and the "China-chic Brands Going Global" Strategy."

Ed Brennan, Chairman and CEO of DFS, commented: "The sale of our Hong Kong and Macau stores marks an important step for DFS. DFS' well-established presence and operational excellence in Hong Kong and Macau is an achievement we take great pride in. The DFS shopping experience will be carried forward and enhanced by the new skills and perspectives that CTG Duty-Free will bring. We are proud of our journey in this region and grateful to everyone who has been a part of it."

Michael Schriver, President of LVMH for North Asia commented: "For decades, DFS has played a pivotal role in shaping Hong Kong and Macau into premier destinations for travel retail. As we look to the future, we consider China Tourism Group Duty Free to be the ideal partner to operate the DFS business in Hong Kong and Macau and to lead it into its next chapter, thanks to their expertise and proven track record in travel retail. This whole operation underscores our confidence in the long-term potential of the Chinese market."

The completion of this transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in around two months.

China Galaxy International acts as the sole financial advisor to CTG Duty-Free for this transaction, King & Wood Mallesons acts as the legal advisor to CTG Duty-Free, and Freshfields acts as the legal advisor to DFS and LVMH.

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited (601888.SH, 1880.HK)

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited ("CTG Duty-Free") is a large listed company controlled by China Tourism Group. Its business includes duty-free retail, tax-paid retail, and the development of travel retail complexes. The company operates nearly 200 duty-free stores across more than 100 cities worldwide. CTG Duty-Free is the global duty-free operator with the most comprehensive range of store types and the largest number of retail outlets in any single country, with sales volume ranking among the world's highest.

DFS: Your Personal Guide to The World of Luxury

DFS Group is the leading luxury travel retailer. Established in 1960, DFS Group continues to be a pioneer in global luxury travel retail, offering its customers a carefully curated selection of exceptional products from the most desired brands. Its stores are present in major global airports and downtown locations. DFS Group is privately held, and majority owned by the world's largest luxury conglomerate, LVMH, alongside DFS co-founder and shareholder Robert Miller.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC.PA)

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton ("LVMH") is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d'Esclans, Château Galoupet, Joseph Phelps and Château Minuty. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou, Barton Perreira and Vuarnet. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Tiffany & Co, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred, Hublot and l'Epée. LVMH is also active in Selective Retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos-Le Parisien, Paris Match, Cova, Le Jardin d'Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited

