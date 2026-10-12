CCIEE hosts data centre construction technology forum in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 16, the CCIEE 2026 Data Center Intelligent Construction Technology Forum was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Cloud vendors, ICT equipment providers, design institutes, system integrators, renowned universities, industry associations, and industry chain partners from China, Malaysia, Singapore, and other countries and regions gathered to discuss development visions and shape a shared future for cooperation. Liu Fujian, Vice President and Chief Engineer of CCIEE, attended the event and delivered a speech.

In his remarks, Liu Fujian said that the global computing power market is experiencing rapid growth, and intelligent construction is becoming a key capability supporting the upgrading of computing power infrastructure. CCIEE will fully leverage its whole-chain service advantages, strengthen industrial ecosystem collaboration, and combine its professional strengths to promote deep integration of the innovation chain and industrial chain. It will deepen technological innovation cooperation, increase resource investment, and work with partners to advance the iterative upgrading of modular construction technologies. It will also seize opportunities in the Southeast Asian market, continue to cultivate key markets, and promote the upgrading of data center construction methods toward industrialization, intelligence, and green development, so as to jointly build a new, open, collaborative, green, and efficient ecosystem for digital infrastructure.

At the forum, guests held in-depth discussions on topics such as intelligent construction of data centers, modular rapid delivery, green computing power and liquid cooling infrastructure, and localized practices in Southeast Asia, sharing cutting-edge views and practical experience. Delegates agreed that Southeast Asia has become a core growth pole for global data center construction. Intelligent construction technologies driven by digitalization, modularization, and smart solutions are profoundly changing the development and construction models of data centers. Promoting standards alignment and mutual recognition, green power cooperation, and industrial collaboration has become a common mission for the entire industry. Taking this forum as a new starting point, all parties will work together to bring data center intelligent construction to new levels and achieve new breakthroughs.