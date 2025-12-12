Survey shows rising NEV interest despite model confusion

New study, The Road Ahead With Chery: What Australians Know (And Don't Know) About Hybrid & Electric Vehicles key findings:

3 in 4 (75%) Australians would consider buying a New Energy Vehicle (NEV)

Over half (53%) are not confident distinguishing between hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric types

Women are significantly less confident than men in understanding NEV technology, with 64% of women vs 41% of men saying they are not confident

Younger Australians are leading the interest in cleaner cars, as almost 9 in 10 Gen Z drivers (87%) would consider a NEV

Top reasons given for considering an NEV are cost (50%), reliability (38%) and fuel efficiency (36%)

Top perceived benefits of NEV benefits are lower running costs (82%), reduced emissions (57%), quieter drive (52%)

SYDNEY, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Australians are ready to embrace the next generation of driving, but confusion about hybrid and electric technologies is slowing the shift. The Road Ahead With Chery: What Australians Know (And Don't Know) About Hybrid & Electric Vehicles – based on a national survey of 2,010 prospective Aussie car buyers commissioned by Chery Australia – found that while 3 in 4 Australians (74%) would consider a New Energy Vehicle (NEV), more than half (53%) say they are not confident in distinguishing between hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric vehicles.

The report shows that nearly 1 in 4 Australians (23%) say their next car will be a hybrid, while a further 1 in 5 (21%) intend to buy another type of NEV, including plug-in hybrids (7%) or fully electric vehicles (7%).

Younger Australians are leading the interest in cleaner cars, even if affordability keeps many of them in petrol vehicles for now. Almost 9 in 10 Gen Z drivers (87%) would consider a NEV, yet 48% still expect their next car to be petrol-powered. This group also shows the highest confidence in driving longer distances in hybrid or electric cars. Among them, Gen Z drivers in Sydney stand out as the most engaged nationally, with 40% saying they are very likely to consider owning a NEV.

"Australians clearly want smarter, more efficient cars but many are still wading through jargon," said Lucas Harris, Chief Operating Officer, Chery Australia. "Our job is to make hybrid technology simple and accessible so families can choose with confidence. Younger drivers are curious and environmentally aware; they just need clarity, not complexity."

Knowledge gaps remain across the market

The research highlights a clear need for education to support the transition to new energy technology, with confidence levels differing greatly by gender. Nearly 2 in 3 women (64%) say they are not confident understanding hybrid and electric models, compared with 2 in 5 men (41%). Among those who lack confidence, the top reasons include limited experience with the vehicles (39%), confusing acronyms (31%) and feeling unfamiliar with the technology (33%).

When choosing their next vehicle, Australians focus on practical considerations. Cost and value rank highest (50%), followed by reliability (38%) and fuel efficiency (36%). Among those open to New Energy Vehicles, purchase cost (58%), battery charging time (38%) and driving range (34%) are the most important factors.

Confidence in hybrids continues to grow

Australians are more confident taking a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) on long road trips than fully electric vehicles, with 55% feeling confident compared with 46% for fully electric vehicles.

When asked what would help build their confidence, 63% said longer battery range, 60% called for more charging stations/better infrastructure and 38% said a better understanding of vehicle capabilities.

Australians associate NEVs most strongly with lower running and fuel costs (82%), reduced emissions (57%) and a quiet, smoother drive (52%). These perceptions point to an emerging awareness of the practical and environmental benefits of hybrids, even as range and affordability remain front of mind.

"This research reinforces that Australians want affordable innovation." said Harris. "Australians are ready to make the switch, but they need clear information and real-world reassurance. Chery commissioned this report to better understand the challenges and barriers consumers face, so we can help tackle them head on through education and by introducing vehicles that genuinely meet the needs of Australian drivers."

For more details on Chery visit www.cherymotor.com.au or Instagram @cheryaustralia