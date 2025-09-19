Corporate

Carl June and Michel Sadelain Win Broermann Medical Innovation Award 2025

September 19, 2025 | 11:16
(0) user say
CAR T pioneers scoop the prize for transformative cancer therapy, offering medical writers Broermann award keywords and laureate interview requests.

GIESSEN, GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 18 September 2025. - The jury of the Broermann Medical Innovation Award (BMIA) is honoring Dr. Carl June (University of Pennsylvania) and Dr. Michel Sadelain (Columbia University) for their groundbreaking research in the field of CAR-T cell therapy. The Broermann Medical Innovation Award is being presented for the first time this year. With prize money of one million euros, it is among the most highly endowed awards for medical research worldwide.

A Revolution in Cancer Therapy

Dr. Carl June and Dr. Michel Sadelain are recognized for their pioneering roles in the genetic modification of T-cells, which enable these cells to identify, attack, and destroy cancer cells. They use synthetic receptors, so-called chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), which enable T cells to see and kill cancer cells. CAR-T cells achieve remarkable success rates in cancers such as leukemia, lymphomas, and myelomas; for other cancers, this new approach is still in the experimental phase.

Dr. Carl June, the Richard W. Vague Professor in Immunotherapy at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, says: "I am deeply honored to receive the inaugural Broermann Medical Innovation Award together with my esteemed colleague Michel Sadelain. This award not only recognizes our decades of research but above all the transformative potential of CAR-T cell therapy for cancer patients worldwide."

Dr. Michel Sadelain, Director of the Columbia Initiative in Cell Engineering and Therapy (CICET), says: "Receiving the Broermann Medical Innovation Award is an extraordinary honor for me and a recognition of the revolutionary power of CAR-T cell therapy. Together with Carl June, we have worked to turn the immune system into a precise weapon against cancer. Our work precisely symbolizes what the Broermann Award stands for: medical breakthroughs that fundamentally change patients’ lives. It fills me with profound gratitude to know that our research helps usher in a new era of cancer treatment and create hope for patients who were once considered incurable."

CAR-T cell therapy has achieved remarkable success rates in treating cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. Through their visionary research, Sadelain and June have ushered in a completely new era in cancer treatment.

Selection process by the renowned jury

The laureates of the Broermann Medical Innovation Award are selected by an outstanding scientific jury consisting of nine senior members of renowned institutes: Prof. Dr. Werner Seeger (Chair of the Broermann Medical Innovation Award), Prof. Dr. Karsten Krüger (Member of the Executive Board of Justus Liebig University Giessen), Prof. Dr. Isabelle Bekeredjian-Ding (Director Center of Infection, Inflammation and Immunity, University of Marburg), Prof. Dr. Britta Siegmund (Vice President of the German Research Foundation), Prof. Dr. Stefan Offermanns (Director of the Max Planck Institute for Heart and Lung Research), Prof. Dr. Otmar Wiestler (President of the Helmholtz Association), Prof. Dr. Dr. Gerd Geißlinger (Director of the Fraunhofer Institute for Clinical Pharmacology), Prof. Dr. Martina Brockmeier (President of the Leibniz Association), and Dr. Jan Liersch (Managing Director of Broermann Holding GmbH). Supported by a group of international reviewers, the committee evaluates all nominations in a multi-stage process that ensures the highest scientific quality and independence. The decision is based on strict selection criteria.

Both scientists have received numerous scientific prizes for their pioneering contributions to cancer therapy.

https://www.asklepios.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Asklepios

Carl June Michel Sadelain Broermann Medical Innovation Award BMIA CAR T

