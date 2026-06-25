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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Canadian Solar earns SSI Silver certification for Baotou ingot and Suqian cell plants

June 25, 2026 | 15:20
(0) user say
Canadian Solar (Nasdaq: CSIQ) has achieved Solar Stewardship Initiative Silver Level certification for its Baotou ingot manufacturing facility and Suqian solar cell plant, advancing supply chain traceability standards.

KITCHENER, ON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company" or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that its Baotou ingot manufacturing facility and Suqian solar cell manufacturing facility achieved the Silver Level Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI) Supply Chain Traceability Certification. Canadian Solar is the first manufacturer to achieve Silver certification under the SSI Supply Chain Traceability Certification for both ingot and cell production. This certification demonstrates the Company's commitment to transparency and traceability across its upstream suppliers and to advancing responsible sourcing.

The SSI Supply Chain Traceability Standard is designed to enhance visibility into material sourcing and manufacturing processes across the solar value chain, supporting industry efforts to advance responsible and sustainable production practices. All certification audits are performed by independent third-party firms under the defined SSI audit protocol (ingot and cell).

Colin Parkin, Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Solar, said, "Achieving SSI Supply Chain Traceability Certification for our ingot and cell manufacturing facilities marks an important milestone in strengthening transparency and accountability across our supply chain. As the industry continues to evolve, we are committed to advancing responsible manufacturing practices and enhancing confidence in the integrity of solar products worldwide."

In 2025, Canadian Solar's Suqian solar cell factory and Baotou ingot factory underwent the SSI ESG assessments and received Silver and Bronze certifications, respectively. The certified sites are publicly listed by the Solar Stewardship Initiative and can be viewed on its official website under Currently Certified Sites.

The announcement coincides with Intersolar Europe in Munich, where Canadian Solar will present its latest technologies and initiatives at booth B2.250.

For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

By PR Newswire

Canadian Solar Inc.

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TagTag:
Canadian Solar Canadian Solar Certification Solar Stewardship Initiative Supply Chain Traceability

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