Canadian Solar launches TOPCon 3.0 module with 670 Wp output

KITCHENER, ON, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company" or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced the launch of its new TOPCon 3.0 high-power-density photovoltaic module, tailored for utility-scale power plants as well as commercial and industrial (C&I) PV systems. With a power output of up to 670 Wp and a conversion efficiency of up to 24.8%, the new product is scheduled for global mass shipment starting in August 2026.

The TOPCon 3.0 high-power-density module delivers higher energy yield and lower Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE), improving project economics and long-term returns.

Higher power density: With a power output of up to 670 Wp, the module features a multi-cut technology based on large-format rectangular cells and enhanced light utilization, while maintaining a standard module size of 2382 × 1134 × 30 mm for optimum logistics and easy system integration.

Higher bifaciality: Cell poly-patterned technology and optimized back-side design enable PV module bifaciality of up to 90%, delivering an additional 0.4%–0.5% system-level energy gain.

Lower temperature coefficient: Advanced passivation technologies on cell edge and surface lower the PV module temperature coefficient to -0.26%/°C, improving PV system performance in high-temperature environments.

Together, these advanced cell and module technologies deliver high reliability and reduce degradation to ≤1% in the first year and 0.35% annually thereafter, ensuring over 88.85% output after 30 years.

For demanding conditions such as glare-sensitive, high-load, corrosive, and dusty environments, the TOPCon 3.0 module portfolio can be equipped with anti-glare glass, IoT (Internet of Things)-enabled junction box, and steel, composite, or anti-dust frames, enhancing PV system safety and visibility.

Dr. Shawn Qu, Executive Chairman and Chief Technology Officer of Canadian Solar, said, "With the launch of our TOPCon 3.0 module, we continue to advance high-efficiency PV technology, delivering up to 1.6% higher energy yield and up to 1.4% lower LCOE, translating into stronger lifecycle value and more predictable long-term returns for our global partners."

The TOPCon 3.0 high-power-density module will be showcased at Intersolar Europe from June 23 to 25 in Munich, Germany. Visit Canadian Solar at booth B2.250 to explore the new generation of high-efficiency PV technology.

For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.