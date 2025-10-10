Corporate

Boway Alloy 2025: Battery Show Debut Unveils Mobility Materials

October 10, 2025 | 16:09
(0) user say
High-conductivity copper foils boost EV range ten per cent, offering auto blogs Boway alloy keywords and product specs.

DETROIT, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ningbo Boway Alloy Plate and Strip Co., Ltd. ("Boway Alloy") made its first appearance at the Battery Show & Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo in Detroit, held from October 7 to 9, presenting a portfolio of high-performance material solutions for new energy vehicles and intelligent driving applications. The event, recognized as North America's largest gathering for battery and electric vehicle technologies, provided an important stage for the company's global expansion.

Jason ZHANG, Boway Alloy's Technical Marketing Director for Asia-Pacific said, "The exhibition underscored the growing demand in the North American market for the integration of green computing and new energy solutions. Looking ahead, we will continue to drive innovation in copper alloy materials and strengthen our role as a key materials solution provider in the global new energy supply chain, helping customers lower costs and improve efficiency."

At its booth (No.1944) , Boway Alloy introduced a range of high-performance material solutions designed for new energy vehicles. Connectors, often referred to as the "neural network" of electric vehicles, require ever-higher standards of power density, heat resistance, and reliability to support the industry's transition toward electrification, connectivity, and intelligent driving. Boway Alloy's latest materials address these challenges by enhancing strength, conductivity, thermal performance, and forming performance, ensuring both system efficiency and passenger safety.

boway 18160 represents a key innovation, offering conductivity above 88% IACS, excellent high-temperature resistance up to 180°C, and yield strength exceeding 560 MPa. Its superior formability and resilience make it ideal for Pressfit terminals and high-voltage connector terminals, where it prevents overheating and ensures stable current transmission. For signal connectors, boway 42300 provides a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional phosphor bronze. Developed with recyclable plating processes, it reduces material costs and doubles conductivity compared to C51900 and maintains strong resistance to stress relaxation and high-temperature softening.

The company also introduced boway 70318, designed to address miniaturization challenges by enabling high elasticity and current capacity in compact terminals and relays, while boway 70250 enhances crimping reliability in electronic control unit terminals. To combat corrosion and resistance issues in harsh conditions, the pre-plated HDT/EPT+Reflow solution delivers durable connector surfaces and reduced insertion force.

In addition to automotive materials, Boway Alloy demonstrated versatility in consumer electronics, offering alloys such as boway 19920. This ultra-high-strength, high-elasticity alloy achieves a yield strength of up to 1100 MPa while remaining environmentally friendly, serving as a replacement for high-beryllium alloys in applications such as grounding clips, PCI-E connectors, and thermal control components. In construction machinery, boway 51900 showed strong potential with excellent formability and electroplating compatibility for complex stamping parts.

Boway Alloy's capabilities extend beyond its material portfolio to advanced customization and digital R&D. Its ability to produce tailored-shaped copper products responds directly to customer-specific requirements. Leveraging digital simulation technologies, the company shortens the mold and process development cycle, accelerating time-to-market.

Furthermore, by integrating AI technologies such as knowledge graphs, simulation, and machine learning into its R&D process, the company has created a vertical application model that reduces development timelines from two to three years to under twelve months. This acceleration not only enables faster validation and deployment but also supports the modular and integrated design needs of connector manufacturers.

The debut in Detroit highlighted Boway Alloy's advanced material technologies and its commitment to the North American market. By pairing global innovation with localized strategies, the company seeks to become a reliable partner for the region's rapidly expanding electric vehicles and smart mobility sectors.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/boway/?viewAsMember=true

https://www.facebook.com/BowayAlloy/

By PR Newswire

Ningbo Boway Alloy Plate and Strip Co., Ltd.

Boway Boway Alloy Boway Alloy 18160 Mobility Materials

