Ho Chi Minh City to unveil new projects worth $13.5 billion at AEF 2026

The forum runs from October 26 to 29 and will bring together emerging global growth hubs under the theme of cooperation in a new era, according to Le Truong Duy, director of the Ho Chi Minh City Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (HCMC C4IR), at a press conference on October 20.

Following the high-level dialogue session on the morning of October 28, the city is expected to announce investment projects by domestic and foreign businesses.

“As of now, the organising committee has received and compiled information on around 12 ventures by domestic and foreign businesses, worth over $13.5 billion,” Duy said.

AEF 2026 will be held from October 26 to 29 in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: VIR team

Another notable development is that the Vietnam's International Financial Centre (VIFC) in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to announce a list of 10 members joining the centre on the morning of October 28.

The announcement comes as Ho Chi Minh City steps up efforts to establish its IFC, with a view to broadening access to international financial institutions, investors, and capital flows.

The forum is chaired by Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and organised by the HCMC C4IR. The main activities on October 27 and 28 will be held at Thiskyhall Sala Convention Centre, in collaboration with and co-branded with the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The Autumn Economic Forum (AEF 2026) is expected to feature 21 discussion sessions, including thematic sessions, high-level sessions, and in-depth presentations, alongside 16 side events involving countries, businesses, and domestic and international partners.

The forum is also expected to include around 20 bilateral meetings between government leaders and Ho Chi Minh City leaders and participating guests, as well as approximately 300 presentations and speeches by domestic and international experts and speakers.

One of the highlights will be the CEO 500 programme on October 26, focused on the convergence of foreign investment, technology, and global financial flows. The programme is expected to bring together more than 500 domestic and international business leaders to discuss shifts in investment capital, technology, and financial flows, while creating networking opportunities for corporations, investors, and Vietnamese businesses.

On October 27, 16 thematic sessions will focus on the transition to new growth models, institutions, finance, strategic technologies, innovation, and international cooperation in science and technology.

Through the exchange of experience and perspectives among experts, scientists, policymakers, and the business community, the sessions aim to identify new growth drivers, connect resources, and promote international cooperation opportunities, helping align global development trends with Vietnam’s development priorities.

Meanwhile, the Rising Star Arena technology showcase is expected to bring together around 30 exhibitors presenting products and solutions in AI, digital infrastructure, smart manufacturing, green energy, fintech, and biotechnology.

On October 28, the forum will feature a high-level plenary session on the convergence of emerging global growth hubs, alongside a dialogue with the prime minister focused on positioning Vietnam in the global future. The dialogue will bring together the prime minister and senior leaders of the World Economic Forum to discuss the country's development vision, strategic choices, and position in the evolving global growth landscape.

Through direct questions and exchanges, the dialogue will explore how Vietnam views the forces reshaping the global economy, the country’s development choices, and how it intends to position itself in a new phase of growth. It will highlight Vietnam’s vision, strategic direction, and message as the country seeks to move from being an active participant to becoming a co-creator of new growth and cooperation opportunities.

In the afternoon, in-depth presentations and dialogues among ministerial-level leaders from various countries will further examine emerging growth drivers, shifts in capital flows, the impact of AI, and the need for cooperation in the green transition.

On October 29, the forum will continue with activities to strengthen cooperation between Vietnam and the United Kingdom, China, the Nordic countries, and Israel, focusing on trade, investment, logistics, science and technology, and innovation.

Ho Chi Minh City holds dialogue with businesses to address operational hurdles At a dialogue between Ho Chi Minh City authorities and businesses on October 9, participants focused on resolving obstacles related to investment, taxation, customs, environmental issues, and administrative procedures in industrial parks.