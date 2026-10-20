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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SPEED wins technology innovation accolade at ACES Awards 2026

October 20, 2026 | 09:53
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Digital procurement provider SPEED earned recognition at the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards 2026 for developing automated corporate procurement platforms.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 October 2026 – SPEED (Sistem Perolehan Elektronik Dinamik), operated by CDC International Sdn Bhd (CDCi), has been recognised in the Innovative Tech Companies of the Year category at the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2026, marking another milestone in the company's efforts to advance digital procurement through technology-driven solutions.

The recognition reflects SPEED's continued development as an integrated digital procurement ecosystem designed to help organisations modernise procurement processes, strengthen governance and improve operational efficiency.

At the centre of this achievement is SPEED, a digital procurement solution designed to modernise procurement practices by integrating advanced technology, streamlined workflows and data-driven capabilities to enhance efficiency, transparency and accountability.

Beyond process automation, SPEED incorporates capabilities such as real-time analytics, electronic bidding and intelligent procurement tools to support informed decision-making, strengthen procurement oversight and improve supplier engagement. Through its centralised platform, SPEED integrates supplier management, sourcing, procurement administration and reporting, enabling organisations to streamline end-to-end procurement activities while enhancing visibility, compliance and governance.

Chief Executive Officer of CDC International (CDCi), Putri Nurul Ida Yahya, said the recognition reflects the company's continued focus on developing practical technology solutions that address organisational needs.
"Technology innovation must deliver meaningful value beyond system capabilities. Through SPEED, our focus is on helping organisations establish more structured, efficient and accountable procurement practices while ensuring that technology continues to evolve alongside their operational needs," she said.
She added that the award provides further encouragement for CDCi to continue strengthening SPEED's capabilities, particularly in intelligent procurement, system integration and data-driven solutions. Beyond technological advancements, SPEED also supports wider supplier participation through structured onboarding and management processes, enabling businesses of different sizes to access procurement opportunities within a more transparent and inclusive environment.

Moving forward, CDCi remains committed to enhancing its solutions to support organisations in adopting more adaptive, accountable and technology-enabled procurement practices.

https://www.sennego.com/welcome

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By CDC International Sdn Bhd

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TagTag:
speed technology innovation ACES Awards 2026

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