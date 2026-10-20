Alpro Group launches nationwide thyroid screening campaign in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 October 2026 – Alpro Group today announced a launch on "Together, We Transform 60+", a community health initiative designed to help ageing Malaysians better understand their health risks, identify potential thyroid dysfunction earlier and receive guidance towards appropriate care.



(From Left: Dr. Cheng Duo-Ying, Deputy Medical Director of Alpro Clinic Group; Pixie Yee, Managing Director, Merck Malaysia and General Manager Healthcare, Merck MYSG)

This programme is supported by Merck Sdn Bhd, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), focusing on increasing community awareness among older Malaysian adults aged 60 years and above, particularly those living with hypertension and cholesterol conditions. The initiative reflects a shared commitment to bringing preventive healthcare closer to the community, helping individuals recognised potentially overlooked thyroid symptoms and take informed action.

Thyroid hormones play an important role in regulating many functions of the body, including metabolism, energy levels, heart function, muscle function and cognitive wellbeing. However, when thyroid function becomes abnormal, the signs may not always be obvious.Persistent fatigue, changes in memory or concentration, chronic constipation, muscle aches or unexplained weakness may be attributed to ageing or existing health conditions. While these symptoms do not necessarily indicate a thyroid disorder, persistent or unexplained symptoms may warrant further medical evaluation.Unmanaged thyroid dysfunction can affect a person's overall health and quality of life and, depending on the condition, may contribute to complications affecting cardiovascular, metabolic, cognitive and musculoskeletal health. Identifying potential thyroid dysfunction earlier provides an opportunity for at-risk individuals to seek appropriate clinical assessment and management before the condition has a greater impact on their wellbeing.TSH screening can play an important role in addressing this gap. TSH testing is widely used as an initial indicator of thyroid function and can help identify individuals whose results suggest that further thyroid assessment may be needed.One of the challenges in thyroid health is not simply access to care but recognising who should be assessed in the first place. An older adult may continue living with subtle symptoms for months or even years without realising that these changes could warrant further investigation. By bringing thyroid awareness and targeted screening into community healthcare settings, the collaboration aims to reach individuals who may otherwise remain undetected.As part of the initiative, Alpro is supporting screening initiatives at retail outlets to screen individuals with abnormal or borderline screening results to be guided to seek further clinical evaluation for confirmation and appropriate management, creating a structured pathway from awareness to screening and, where necessary, onwards to professional healthcare follow-up.Through Alpro Group's community healthcare network, the initiative aims to make that first step more accessible. Individuals can learn about thyroid health, better understand potential warning signs and access initial screening closer to where they live. Importantly, the programme does not end with a screening result. Those who may require further assessment will be guided towards appropriate clinical follow-up.Insights from the programme will be used to strengthen the screening and referral model, with the aim of progressively expanding thyroid health initiatives across selected Alpro healthcare touchpoints nationwide. By leveraging Alpro Group's community healthcare reach supported by Merck Sdn Bhd, both organisations aim to develop a practical and scalable approach that can benefit more Malaysians over time., Deputy Medical Director of Alpro Clinic Group, said: "For many older adults, symptoms such as tiredness, constipation, reduced concentration or muscle weakness can easily be accepted as part of ageing. The concern is when people continue living with these symptoms without knowing that further assessment may be needed. Through Together, We Transform 60+, we want to make awareness and early screening more accessible within the community, and importantly, ensure that individuals identified as being at risk are guided towards the appropriate next step in their care.", Managing Director, Merck Malaysia and General Manager Healthcare, Merck MYSG, said: "Early detection can make a meaningful difference in thyroid health, but reaching individuals who may not recognise that they are at risk remains an important challenge. Awareness is an important first step in thyroid health, yet many individuals may not recognise symptoms that warrant further attention. Alpro Group's strong presence within Malaysian communities provides an important platform to increase public understanding of thyroid health. Through this collaboration, we hope to support community education efforts and encourage individuals to seek timely medical assessment when appropriate.The programme reflects a shared belief that preventive healthcare should not begin only when a condition becomes serious. It should begin in the community by helping people understand their risks, recognise changes in their health and access appropriate assessment at the right time.

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