Apple Storage unveils Hong Kong's first IP-themed flagship store

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 8 May 2026 - Apple Storage is once again redefining the public's imagination of self-storage. Located at the Lap Tai Industrial Centre in Tsuen Wan, the group has launched Hong Kong's first IP-themed concept store, spanning over 10,000 square feet. This new branch seamlessly blends the brand's exclusive IP characters with lifestyle aesthetics, introducing a premium "Airport VIP Lounge" experience to the storage industry for the first time.



In addition to specialized storage solutions—including dedicated units for clothing, collectibles, books, and bicycle parking—the facility features a groundbreaking VIP Lounge. Customers can enjoy complimentary access to massage chairs and co-working spaces, extending the storage experience into a lifestyle enjoyment. Apple Storage is committed to transforming storage from a utility into an exclusive clubhouse, allowing customers to free up home space while fully immersing themselves in hobbies such as outdoor activities or art collection.



Business-Grade Work Facilities



The branch features a dedicated co-working space equipped with computers, printing facilities, workstations, and charging points. Customers can conveniently handle business or personal administrative tasks, such as printing documents or conducting online research, directly on-site.



Party Room-Style Entertainment



To make the storage process relaxing and enjoyable, Apple Storage has equipped the VIP Lounge with professional massage chairs for immediate post-task stress relief. The Group has upgraded the facilities to rival a "Party Room" environment, featuring billiards, television, and Nintendo Switch consoles. This allows family members to stay entertained while customers manage their storage units at their own pace.



The lounge also includes a spacious communal table, perfect for assembling intricate models or playing board games. Guests can enjoy complimentary coffee and various beverages from the self-service refreshment counter, turning a cold warehouse into a private sanctuary for family time.



Comprehensive Storage Amenities



The facility is equipped with 24-hour support, climate and humidity control, CCTV, smart access control, and regular staff patrols to ensure maximum safety and comfort. Additional amenities such as packing zones, trolleys, and bicycle repair tools are provided for customer convenience. Customers can retreat to the leisure area or VIP lounge whenever they need a break.



Over 120 Branches: Hong Kong's Leader in Regulatory Compliance



With deep roots in Hong Kong since 2005, Apple Storage has expanded to over 120 branches, serving more than 100,000 customers. Recognizing that safety is always the clients' top priority, Apple Storage adheres to the highest standards of compliant operations. As an industry leader, Apple Storage maintains close communication with the Buildings Department and the Fire Services Department. Apple Storage takes pride in having the largest network of branches in Hong Kong that have successfully passed inspections by both departments. The Group pledges to continue upgrading fire safety facilities in line with government guidelines to ensure total peace of mind for every customer.



A New Era of Smart Storage: Integrating AI Technology



Apple Storage Group continues to invest heavily in integrating smart technology into its services. Hardware upgrades, including facial recognition systems and smart sensor lighting, have been rolled out across all branches to enhance security and energy efficiency.



On the innovation front, Apple Storage has developed a proprietary Customer Matching System. Utilizing AI data analysis, the system creates tailor-made storage solutions for clients, driving the business toward full digitalization. Currently, the Group is developing an "AI Smart Warehouse" project, which will apply cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence to unit management and customer interaction, signaling a new future for the industry.



Professional & Transparent: One-Stop Moving Team



Apple Storage offers a comprehensive "one-stop" moving and storage service, managed by the Group's professional brand, APPLE MOVING. The team handles everything from general moving to third-party delivery and pickup. To ensure maximum protection, the team provides packing materials—such as boxes and bubble wrap—in advance of the moving date.



Unlike many local independent movers, Apple Moving operates under a transparent corporate management model. With strict service guidelines and a standardized quoting system, the Group guarantees transparent pricing and strictly prohibits "on-site price hikes" or the solicitation of tips, providing customers with a reliable brand guarantee.



Two Decades of Excellence: Recipient of the "10th Year Award for Hong Kong Service Brand"



Since opening its first branch in 2005, Apple Storage has accompanied Hong Kong families and businesses for over 20 years. Today, with branches in every corner of the city, Apple Storage's commitment to a "premium environment" and "reliable service" remains unchanged.



The company's professionalism has earned widespread market recognition, including five consecutive years of Quality Service Certification from the Hong Kong Retail Management Association (HKRMA). In 2026, the Group was honored with the "10th Year Award for Hong Kong Service Brand" by the Hong Kong Brand Development Council. These accolades reflect the trust of over 100,000 customers.



Multi-Brand Synergy: A Comprehensive Storage Ecosystem



The Group's portfolio includes Apple Storage Premium, U SPACE, Apple Moving, and Apple Wine Cellar, providing a diverse range of integrated storage solutions. From flexible self-storage and professionally managed central storage to door-to-door storage and point-to-point logistics, current services cover every user need.



Apple Storage offers various sizes and specialized units, such as climate-controlled storage for clothing and sneakers, display units for toys, specialized bicycle racks, and flexible shelving units, creating bespoke space solutions for every client.



Driving ESG Strategy for a Green Future



Apple Storage Group has actively implemented ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) strategies in recent years. Regarding Environmental Protection, Apple Storage is transitioning to sensor-based energy-saving systems and prioritizing appliances with "Grade 1 Energy Labels." Apple Storage's own headquarters has also gone paperless through comprehensive digitalization.



In terms of Social Responsibility, the "Apple Volunteer Team" has collaborated with charities for years to support the underprivileged. Looking ahead, Apple Storage has set clear sustainability goals: a commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 10% within three years and increased investment in philanthropy, including pro-bono moving services and storage space donations. Recently, Apple Storage collaborated with a charity to provide free storage and moving services for residents of Wang Fuk Court, Tai Po, assisting them during their relocation and home clearing process.

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