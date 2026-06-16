Batangas Port named world's first Ready Port for disaster preparedness and humanitarian logistics

BATANGAS CITY, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 June 2026 – Global trade enabler DP World today announced that its Batangas Integrated Port (BIP) is now the world's first READY Port, establishing a new benchmark for disaster preparedness and humanitarian logistics.

Batangas Integrated Port is now the world's first READY Port

READY Port (Resilience, Emergency Action, and Disaster-ready) is a global capacity-strengthening programme advocated by the UN Logistics Cluster, established to strengthen disaster readiness of ports to enable humanitarian resiliency of countries during emergencies.As climate-related disasters and supply chain disruptions increase globally, the READY Port framework offers a scalable model for enhancing the resilience of critical logistics infrastructure. The Philippines was selected as the pilot location for the initiative due to its exposure to climate-related risks and natural disasters. Bringing together key public and private sector stakeholders, as well as local and international humanitarian organisations, READY Port establishes a coordinated and resilient emergency response ecosystem anchored on seaports and logistics hubs.The designation follows the completion of a three-day, multi-stakeholder READY Port workshop in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP) Philippines at Batangas Port, where government agencies, humanitarian organisations and private-sector partners assessed emergency response capabilities, reviewed operational protocols and participated in scenario-based exercises to strengthen crisis preparedness.BIP is operated by DP World's local partner, Asian Terminals Inc. (ATI) and serves as a critical gateway for the Philippines, offering comprehensive capabilities for international and domestic cargoes, rolling cargoes, passenger movements, and direct connectivity to nearby islands and key destinations across the Visayas and Mindanao.Insights from the workshop have been consolidated into a Port Readiness Action Plan to help strengthen strategic frameworks for future implementation of capacity-building initiatives across ports in the Philippines and around the world., said: "We are honoured that the Batangas Integrated Port is now the world's first READY port. This collaboration with WFP and our partners reflects our shared commitment to building resilient port infrastructure that serves not only as gateways for trade, but also as vital lifelines for communities during times of crisis. By leveraging DP World's integrated ports and logistics capabilities through ATI, our local partner in the Philippines, and across our global network, we are strengthening preparedness and ensuring that humanitarian assistance can move swiftly and efficiently in support of disaster response, national recovery efforts, and community resilience.", said: "Disaster preparedness is not only the responsibility of one government agency alone. It requires a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach where national agencies, port operators, logistics providers, humanitarian organizations, local government units, and development partners work together towards a common goal. This underscores the importance of READY Port as we come together to prepare through planning, capacity building, and information sharing, and ultimately develop strong mechanisms to ensure continuity of ports and logistics operations during emergencies. We commend the World Food Programme, DP World, and the Logistics Cluster for pioneering this initiative.", said: "WFP is committed to supporting this initiative by fostering coordination, sharing humanitarian experience, and working closely with all stakeholders to align port readiness efforts with national disaster preparedness frameworks. The READY Port initiative brings together port authorities, national government agencies, the private sector, and the humanitarian community as one cohesive support unit. This framework helps ensure that ports continue to operate effectively under crisis conditions while prioritizing humanitarian cargoes when it matters most."https://www.dpworld.com/https://www.linkedin.com/company/dp-worldhttps://twitter.com/DP_World

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