Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Batangas Port named world's first Ready Port for disaster preparedness and humanitarian logistics

June 16, 2026 | 14:43
(0) user say
Batangas Port in the Philippines has been recognized as the world's first Ready Port for disaster preparedness, establishing a new global benchmark for humanitarian logistics and creating a scalable model for vulnerable coastal regions.

BATANGAS CITY, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 June 2026 – Global trade enabler DP World today announced that its Batangas Integrated Port (BIP) is now the world's first READY Port, establishing a new benchmark for disaster preparedness and humanitarian logistics.

Batangas Integrated Port is now the world's first READY Port
Batangas Integrated Port is now the world's first READY Port

READY Port (Resilience, Emergency Action, and Disaster-ready) is a global capacity-strengthening programme advocated by the UN Logistics Cluster, established to strengthen disaster readiness of ports to enable humanitarian resiliency of countries during emergencies.

As climate-related disasters and supply chain disruptions increase globally, the READY Port framework offers a scalable model for enhancing the resilience of critical logistics infrastructure. The Philippines was selected as the pilot location for the initiative due to its exposure to climate-related risks and natural disasters. Bringing together key public and private sector stakeholders, as well as local and international humanitarian organisations, READY Port establishes a coordinated and resilient emergency response ecosystem anchored on seaports and logistics hubs.

The designation follows the completion of a three-day, multi-stakeholder READY Port workshop in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP) Philippines at Batangas Port, where government agencies, humanitarian organisations and private-sector partners assessed emergency response capabilities, reviewed operational protocols and participated in scenario-based exercises to strengthen crisis preparedness.

BIP is operated by DP World's local partner, Asian Terminals Inc. (ATI) and serves as a critical gateway for the Philippines, offering comprehensive capabilities for international and domestic cargoes, rolling cargoes, passenger movements, and direct connectivity to nearby islands and key destinations across the Visayas and Mindanao.

Insights from the workshop have been consolidated into a Port Readiness Action Plan to help strengthen strategic frameworks for future implementation of capacity-building initiatives across ports in the Philippines and around the world.

Glen Hilton, CEO & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, DP World, said: "We are honoured that the Batangas Integrated Port is now the world's first READY port. This collaboration with WFP and our partners reflects our shared commitment to building resilient port infrastructure that serves not only as gateways for trade, but also as vital lifelines for communities during times of crisis. By leveraging DP World's integrated ports and logistics capabilities through ATI, our local partner in the Philippines, and across our global network, we are strengthening preparedness and ensuring that humanitarian assistance can move swiftly and efficiently in support of disaster response, national recovery efforts, and community resilience."

Manuel Cabochan III, Department of Transportation Assistant Secretary for Special Concerns, said: "Disaster preparedness is not only the responsibility of one government agency alone. It requires a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach where national agencies, port operators, logistics providers, humanitarian organizations, local government units, and development partners work together towards a common goal. This underscores the importance of READY Port as we come together to prepare through planning, capacity building, and information sharing, and ultimately develop strong mechanisms to ensure continuity of ports and logistics operations during emergencies. We commend the World Food Programme, DP World, and the Logistics Cluster for pioneering this initiative."

Joao Dos Santos Merencio, World Food Programme Head of Supply Chain in the Philippines, said: "WFP is committed to supporting this initiative by fostering coordination, sharing humanitarian experience, and working closely with all stakeholders to align port readiness efforts with national disaster preparedness frameworks. The READY Port initiative brings together port authorities, national government agencies, the private sector, and the humanitarian community as one cohesive support unit. This framework helps ensure that ports continue to operate effectively under crisis conditions while prioritizing humanitarian cargoes when it matters most."

https://www.dpworld.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/dp-world
https://twitter.com/DP_World

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By DP World

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Batangas Port disaster preparedness Humanitarian logistics Global benchmark

Related Contents

SMEs adopt new technologies in disaster preparedness

SMEs adopt new technologies in disaster preparedness

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

THINKCAR and MUCAR showcase AI diagnostics to 200-plus KOLs at AliExpress event in London

THINKCAR and MUCAR showcase AI diagnostics to 200-plus KOLs at AliExpress event in London

Global Wellness Forum 2026 set for June 23 in Kuala Lumpur as nutraceutical industry transforms

Global Wellness Forum 2026 set for June 23 in Kuala Lumpur as nutraceutical industry transforms

PolyU hosts inaugural HKSAR 3Chuang Competition to unleash youth innovation in Hong Kong

PolyU hosts inaugural HKSAR 3Chuang Competition to unleash youth innovation in Hong Kong

Citi launches eVouchers on Citi Mobile App to enhance digital banking in Hong Kong

Citi launches eVouchers on Citi Mobile App to enhance digital banking in Hong Kong

18th Straits Forum opens in Xiamen to advance cross-strait exchange and integration

18th Straits Forum opens in Xiamen to advance cross-strait exchange and integration

10th China-South Asia Expo opens in Kunming linking South and Southeast Asia trade

10th China-South Asia Expo opens in Kunming linking South and Southeast Asia trade

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

THINKCAR and MUCAR showcase AI diagnostics to 200-plus KOLs at AliExpress event in London

THINKCAR and MUCAR showcase AI diagnostics to 200-plus KOLs at AliExpress event in London

Global Wellness Forum 2026 set for June 23 in Kuala Lumpur as nutraceutical industry transforms

Global Wellness Forum 2026 set for June 23 in Kuala Lumpur as nutraceutical industry transforms

PolyU hosts inaugural HKSAR 3Chuang Competition to unleash youth innovation in Hong Kong

PolyU hosts inaugural HKSAR 3Chuang Competition to unleash youth innovation in Hong Kong

Citi launches eVouchers on Citi Mobile App to enhance digital banking in Hong Kong

Citi launches eVouchers on Citi Mobile App to enhance digital banking in Hong Kong

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020