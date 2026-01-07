Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Affinitas Education names Gabriella Rowe as US Canada CEO

January 07, 2026 | 14:06
(0) user say
The global education network appoints a new chief executive to lead its operations across the United States and Canada.

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinitas Education has appointed Gabriella "Gaby" Rowe as chief executive officer of its U.S. operations, a move that signals the organization's intent to expand its presence and sharpen its strategy in the American and Canadian education markets.

Rowe brings more than 30 years of experience across K–12 leadership, technology, public-sector innovation and large-scale organizational transformation. She most recently served as founding principal and CEO of Grow Associates LLC, where she advised schools, government agencies and private-sector organizations through periods of rapid change. Her work included overseeing multi-site school growth initiatives and leading statewide digital-equity efforts.

Previously, Rowe was CEO of Station Houston and played a key role in launching The Ion, Rice University's $150 million innovation district. She also held senior leadership roles in independent schools, including head of school at The Village School in Houston and CEO of the Mandell School in New York City.

"Gaby is an outstanding leader whose depth of experience in education and innovation positions her exceptionally well for this role," Affinitas Group CEO Thomas Rajzbaum said. "Her track record in scaling organizations, driving operational excellence and navigating complex systems will be critical as we advance our vision and strengthen our impact across the United States."

Rowe said she is eager to join the organization at what she described as an important moment.

"I'm honored to join Affinitas Education at such an inflection point," she said. "The organization's commitment to modern, student-centered learning aligns with my core beliefs as an educator and leader. I look forward to working with our teams, heads of school and communities nationwide to build exceptional learning experiences that prepare students for the future."

By PR Newswire

Affinitas Education

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Affinitas Education Gabriella Rowe chief executive Affinitas Education expansion Education network appoints CEO

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Stena RoRo signs five year charter contract with Marine Atlantic

Stena RoRo signs five year charter contract with Marine Atlantic

BiLight Innovations unveils three perovskite tech products at CES 2026

BiLight Innovations unveils three perovskite tech products at CES 2026

GIGABYTE launches AORUS RTX 5090 graphics card at CES 2026

GIGABYTE launches AORUS RTX 5090 graphics card at CES 2026

Samsung outlines future of TV with FAST and creators at CES

Samsung outlines future of TV with FAST and creators at CES

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang wins 2026 IEEE Medal of Honor

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang wins 2026 IEEE Medal of Honor

CES 2026 opens today for global innovators

CES 2026 opens today for global innovators

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Stena RoRo signs five year charter contract with Marine Atlantic

Stena RoRo signs five year charter contract with Marine Atlantic

BiLight Innovations unveils three perovskite tech products at CES 2026

BiLight Innovations unveils three perovskite tech products at CES 2026

GIGABYTE launches AORUS RTX 5090 graphics card at CES 2026

GIGABYTE launches AORUS RTX 5090 graphics card at CES 2026

Samsung outlines future of TV with FAST and creators at CES

Samsung outlines future of TV with FAST and creators at CES

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020