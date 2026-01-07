Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

J&T Express hits 30 billion parcel record in 2025

January 07, 2026 | 14:11
(0) user say
The logistics giant achieved a major milestone with robust annual growth in its global parcel delivery volumes.

HONG KONG, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J&T Global Express Limited ("J&T Express" or "J&T" or "the Company", stock code: 01519.HK), a global integrated logistics service operator, announced its key operating metrics for the fourth quarter and full year 2025. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company achieved a total parcel volume of 8.46 billion, representing a year-on-year ("YoY") increase of 14.5%, with an average daily parcel volume of 92 million. For the full year 2025, the Company's total parcel volume surpassed the 30 billion milestone for the first time, reaching 30.13 billion, up 22.2% YoY, and the average daily parcel volume reached 82.5 million, an increase of 22.6% YoY. During the quarter, J&T Express achieved steady overall growth, primarily driven by strong business performance in Southeast Asia and New Markets, along with the stable contribution from the China market.

In the fourth quarter, J&T Express maintained strong growth in Southeast Asia and New Markets, driven mainly by the peak e-commerce season and its robust business strategies. In Southeast Asia, J&T Express achieved a parcel volume of 2.44 billion in Q4 2025, a 73.6% increase YoY, and a full-year parcel volume of 7.66 billion, up 67.8% YoY. In New Markets (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Mexico, Brazil, and Egypt), J&T Express continued its strong growth momentum from the previous quarter. In Q4 2025, parcel volume in New Markets surpassed 100 million, reaching 130 million, a 79.7% increase YoY; full-year parcel volume reached 400 million, up 43.6% YoY. The China market achieved quality growth, recording a parcel volume of 5.89 billion in Q4 2025; full-year parcel volume reached 22.07 billion, an 11.4% increase YoY.

In 2025, the Company continued to invest in infrastructure and resource allocation, strategically optimizing its network partners and outlets across various markets, and upgrading its sorting centers to enhance operational efficiency. In China, the Company rapidly advanced outlet automation and cloud warehouse expansion initiatives, actively supporting the investment in automated equipment in its outlets and the deployment of unmanned vehicles. This resulted in a 26% surge in automated equipment in its outlets by year-end compared to June, and the deployment of 1,000 unmanned vehicles to significantly boost last-mile efficiency. Concurrently, J&T Express has established a total of 173 cloud warehouses, enabling value-added services that address diverse customer needs, reinforce customer retention, and enhance overall experience. Furthermore, J&T Express has pioneered the use of Southeast Asia's first industrial-grade automated sorting equipment at last-mile outlets in Thailand, targeting a nationwide automation upgrade by 2026. This technology has already been deployed across similar outlets in Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines. As of the end of 2025, the Company operated 19,300 outlets and 246 sorting centers. The number of automated sorting machines across all markets increased year-on-year by 134 to 413.

Charles Junyi Hou, Group Vice President of J&T Express, commented: "Benefiting from the rapid development of e-commerce and a diversified customer base, J&T maintained robust growth in Southeast Asia and New Markets. In China, we actively pursue higher-quality growth, and the more than 30 billion parcels delivered globally by 2025 will be a new starting point for us. Looking ahead, we will continue to strengthen our global network, drive growth through innovation, and consistently meet market demands."

By PR Newswire

J&T Express

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
J&T Express Global integrated logistics Average daily parcel

Related Contents

J&T Express Q3 2025: Parcel Volume Surges 23.1% on Southeast Asia Boom

J&T Express Q3 2025: Parcel Volume Surges 23.1% on Southeast Asia Boom

J&T Profit Skyrockets 147 Percent

J&T Profit Skyrockets 147 Percent

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

BiLight Innovations unveils three perovskite tech products at CES 2026

BiLight Innovations unveils three perovskite tech products at CES 2026

GIGABYTE launches AORUS RTX 5090 graphics card at CES 2026

GIGABYTE launches AORUS RTX 5090 graphics card at CES 2026

Samsung outlines future of TV with FAST and creators at CES

Samsung outlines future of TV with FAST and creators at CES

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang wins 2026 IEEE Medal of Honor

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang wins 2026 IEEE Medal of Honor

CES 2026 opens today for global innovators

CES 2026 opens today for global innovators

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

BiLight Innovations unveils three perovskite tech products at CES 2026

BiLight Innovations unveils three perovskite tech products at CES 2026

GIGABYTE launches AORUS RTX 5090 graphics card at CES 2026

GIGABYTE launches AORUS RTX 5090 graphics card at CES 2026

Samsung outlines future of TV with FAST and creators at CES

Samsung outlines future of TV with FAST and creators at CES

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang wins 2026 IEEE Medal of Honor

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang wins 2026 IEEE Medal of Honor

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020