J&T Express hits 30 billion parcel record in 2025

HONG KONG, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J&T Global Express Limited ("J&T Express" or "J&T" or "the Company", stock code: 01519.HK), a global integrated logistics service operator, announced its key operating metrics for the fourth quarter and full year 2025. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company achieved a total parcel volume of 8.46 billion, representing a year-on-year ("YoY") increase of 14.5%, with an average daily parcel volume of 92 million. For the full year 2025, the Company's total parcel volume surpassed the 30 billion milestone for the first time, reaching 30.13 billion, up 22.2% YoY, and the average daily parcel volume reached 82.5 million, an increase of 22.6% YoY. During the quarter, J&T Express achieved steady overall growth, primarily driven by strong business performance in Southeast Asia and New Markets, along with the stable contribution from the China market.

In the fourth quarter, J&T Express maintained strong growth in Southeast Asia and New Markets, driven mainly by the peak e-commerce season and its robust business strategies. In Southeast Asia, J&T Express achieved a parcel volume of 2.44 billion in Q4 2025, a 73.6% increase YoY, and a full-year parcel volume of 7.66 billion, up 67.8% YoY. In New Markets (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Mexico, Brazil, and Egypt), J&T Express continued its strong growth momentum from the previous quarter. In Q4 2025, parcel volume in New Markets surpassed 100 million, reaching 130 million, a 79.7% increase YoY; full-year parcel volume reached 400 million, up 43.6% YoY. The China market achieved quality growth, recording a parcel volume of 5.89 billion in Q4 2025; full-year parcel volume reached 22.07 billion, an 11.4% increase YoY.

In 2025, the Company continued to invest in infrastructure and resource allocation, strategically optimizing its network partners and outlets across various markets, and upgrading its sorting centers to enhance operational efficiency. In China, the Company rapidly advanced outlet automation and cloud warehouse expansion initiatives, actively supporting the investment in automated equipment in its outlets and the deployment of unmanned vehicles. This resulted in a 26% surge in automated equipment in its outlets by year-end compared to June, and the deployment of 1,000 unmanned vehicles to significantly boost last-mile efficiency. Concurrently, J&T Express has established a total of 173 cloud warehouses, enabling value-added services that address diverse customer needs, reinforce customer retention, and enhance overall experience. Furthermore, J&T Express has pioneered the use of Southeast Asia's first industrial-grade automated sorting equipment at last-mile outlets in Thailand, targeting a nationwide automation upgrade by 2026. This technology has already been deployed across similar outlets in Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines. As of the end of 2025, the Company operated 19,300 outlets and 246 sorting centers. The number of automated sorting machines across all markets increased year-on-year by 134 to 413.

Charles Junyi Hou, Group Vice President of J&T Express, commented: "Benefiting from the rapid development of e-commerce and a diversified customer base, J&T maintained robust growth in Southeast Asia and New Markets. In China, we actively pursue higher-quality growth, and the more than 30 billion parcels delivered globally by 2025 will be a new starting point for us. Looking ahead, we will continue to strengthen our global network, drive growth through innovation, and consistently meet market demands."