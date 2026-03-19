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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Axcelis to participate in SEMICON China 2026

March 19, 2026 | 14:39
(0) user say
The semiconductor equipment manufacturer scheduled its presence at the Shanghai industry trade show to demonstrate ion implantation systems.

BEVERLY, Mass., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that it will be the Diamond Sponsor for the Compound Semiconductor Asia Conference (CS Asia) 2026, held in conjunction with SEMICON China 2026 on March 24-27, 2026, at the Kerry Hotel in Pudong, Shanghai.

Axcelis' President and CEO, Russell Low, PhD, will present an opening Keynote Speech at the event. Hongchen Zhao, PhD, Axcelis' Worldwide Applications Director, will present in Session 2: SiC, GaN and Related WBG Materials, Equipment and Devices-1.

Advancing Power and Compound Semiconductor Performance Through Ion Implantation Innovation
Russell Low, PhD
President & CEO, Axcelis Technologies
March 24, 14:30-15:00
Shanghai Ballroom 3, Kerry Hotel

Innovative Implant Solutions Empower SiC Super Junction Cost Reduction
Hongchen Zhao, PhD
Worldwide Applications Director
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
March 25, 14:00 – 14:25
Pudong Ballroom 1, Kerry Hotel

President and CEO Russell Low, said, "We're excited to participate in SEMICON China and especially pleased to sponsor the CS Asia Conference, one of the most important technology forums in the Asia Pacific region. Global demand for clean, efficient energy solutions is rising, and power and compound semiconductor solutions are becoming increasingly critical. We are proud to be an innovation and market leader in ion implantation solutions in this market. We look forward to introducing our next generation Purion Power Series+ Platform to chipmakers in China."

Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

By PR Newswire

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

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TagTag:
Axcelis SEMICON China 2026

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