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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ATTACK SHARK launches X11 ULTRA carbon fiber gaming mouse

April 13, 2026 | 09:48
(0) user say
The peripheral manufacturer introduced its lightweight high-performance mouse timed to coincide with the brand's second anniversary promotional campaign.

NEW YORK, April 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTACK SHARK, a gaming peripheral brand specializing in affordable, high-performance mechanical keyboards, gaming mice, and accessories, has put the spotlight on its newly launched flagship X11 ULTRA carbon fiber gaming mouse, alongside details of its upcoming 2nd anniversary sale, running from April 15 to 27 on its official website.

Positioned as an upgraded version of the brand's best-selling X11 series, the X11 ULTRA features a full-body injection-molded carbon fiber design with a proprietary forged texture, delivering a distinctive look and enhanced durability. The mouse is powered by the latest Nordic 54L15 chipset, providing improved performance.

Additional highlights include a shark fin-shaped 8K receiver with integrated indicators for real-time status tracking (polling rate, battery, and signal). Its 24K gold-plated scroll wheel and side buttons further emphasize a focus on high-end precision and craftsmanship.

As part of the anniversary campaign, the X11 ULTRA will be available at 15% off, with prices starting from $93.49, giving users early access to the brand's latest innovation.

The anniversary promotion will take place exclusively on the official ATTACK SHARK website at https://attackshark.com/.

The event will feature sitewide savings of up to 60% across a broad product range. Popular items such as the X3 mouse, X68 keyboard, X11 mouse, R5, and R11 ULTRA will be available at discounted prices. Customers purchasing bundle combinations will receive additional discounts along with a complimentary CM02 mousepad.

The campaign will also feature four rounds of giveaway events across social platforms. On April 18, all purchases made during the day will include a special anniversary gift. Additional exclusive discount codes will be released through the brand's Discord community, offering further savings opportunities for engaged users.

The X11 ULTRA launch underscores ATTACK SHARK's commitment to advanced materials, high performance, and user‑centric design, while its anniversary campaign deepens global community engagement and broadens access to premium gaming peripherals.

For more information, please visit https://attackshark.com/ or connect with the brand on Social Media and Discord. To place an order, please visit ATTACK SHARK Amazon Store for the US, UK, Europe, and Japan.

By PR Newswire

ATTACK SHARK

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ATTACK SHARK X11 ULTRA carbon fiber

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