Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Atmos Funded to Host First Thailand Trading Seminar

August 21, 2025 | 20:11
(0) user say
The event offers up to USD 400,000 in trading capital for participants.
BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 August 2025 - Atmos Funded, a global prop trading firm backed by leading broker Taurex, will host its first major seminar in Thailand on August 30, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Centara Grand at CentralWorld, Bangkok.

Tailored specifically for the Thai trading community, the Atmos Funded Bangkok Seminar will be conducted entirely in Thai, offering traders, aspiring traders, and financial market enthusiasts the chance to learn directly from industry-leading experts. Professional interpreters will also be available to assist non-Thai speakers, ensuring an inclusive and interactive learning experience.

The event will feature exclusive sessions on day trading strategies, risk management, and funding opportunities, including how Thai traders can access up to USD 400,000 in trading capital through Atmos' structured challenges. Attendees will also benefit from a live Q&A with Atmos Funded representatives, along with on-site promotions, giveaways, and networking opportunities with other members of the trading community.

Featured speakers include:
  • Coach Joe – Fully funded professional trader, trading coach, and systems developer with over five years of experience. Founder of KZy VERSE and creator of leading automated trading systems, Joe manages more than USD 500,000 in prop trading firm portfolios, specialising in algorithmic strategies, portfolio growth, and mentoring traders worldwide.
  • Connor Woods – Fully funded trader, senior market analyst, and founder of the upcoming Taurex Trading Academy. Connor specialises in Smart Money concepts, macroeconomics, and risk management, delivering actionable market analysis and structured trading education in collaboration with Taurex and Atmos Funded.
Nick Cooke, Atmos CEO, said: "We see Thailand and Southeast Asia as a region of significant importance for the trading world. We recognise the skill and potential of Thai traders, and this seminar reflects our commitment to engaging with the local community, sharing knowledge, and supporting their growth in professional trading."

Registration for the Atmos Funded Bangkok Seminar is now open. Further information, including the full program schedule and speaker details, is available at https://atmosfunded.com/bangkok-2025/.

https://atmosfunded.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Atmos Funded

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Atmos Funded Thailand seminar

Related Contents

POP MART palace opens on Chao Phraya

POP MART palace opens on Chao Phraya

Thailand Rolls Out Grand Privileges to Lure Family Tourists in Aug–Sept 2025

Thailand Rolls Out Grand Privileges to Lure Family Tourists in Aug–Sept 2025

Thailand Reaffirms Competitiveness Strategy in Talks With 30 Global Investors

Thailand Reaffirms Competitiveness Strategy in Talks With 30 Global Investors

Thailand, Cambodia suffer numerous cyber attacks

Thailand, Cambodia suffer numerous cyber attacks

Thailand’s NIA Launches ‘Impactful Innovation’ Movement to Spark National Progress

Thailand’s NIA Launches ‘Impactful Innovation’ Movement to Spark National Progress

PTT OR Hits Record Q1 Profit, Rides ESG Wave Across The Region

PTT OR Hits Record Q1 Profit, Rides ESG Wave Across The Region

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Mengniu Milks 18% Overseas Spike, Eyes Africa Next

Mengniu Milks 18% Overseas Spike, Eyes Africa Next

Hong Kong Unfurls 80-Flag Salute to Wartime Heroes

Hong Kong Unfurls 80-Flag Salute to Wartime Heroes

BGY Splinters Into Five Fruit Battalions to Conquer World Markets

BGY Splinters Into Five Fruit Battalions to Conquer World Markets

Broermann 2026 Hunt Unleashes $1M for Med-Tech Disruptors

Broermann 2026 Hunt Unleashes $1M for Med-Tech Disruptors

XIXILI Hijacks 9PM With Bamboo Silks That Cuddle Harder

XIXILI Hijacks 9PM With Bamboo Silks That Cuddle Harder

XIXILI Reboots Midnight Swagger in Zero-Scratch Satin

XIXILI Reboots Midnight Swagger in Zero-Scratch Satin

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Draft intends approval streamlining

Draft intends approval streamlining

Forest Ecopreneur 2025 wraps up with new pathways for green startups

Forest Ecopreneur 2025 wraps up with new pathways for green startups

Investor confidence lifts Vietnam’s FDI above $26 billion

Investor confidence lifts Vietnam’s FDI above $26 billion

Greater Ho Chi Minh City can be quality asset for investors

Greater Ho Chi Minh City can be quality asset for investors

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020