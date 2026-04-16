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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Asian Agri distributes 30,000 liters of cooking oil for Eid

April 16, 2026 | 14:32
(0) user say
The Indonesian palm oil producer provided cooking oil to communities across three Sumatran provinces ahead of the Islamic holiday.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 April 2026 - Ahead of Eid al-Fitr, demand for staple goods typically rises. To help communities access essential items at more affordable prices during Ramadan, Asian Agri organised its annual Affordable Premium Cooking Oil Bazaar from 2 to 17 March 2026 in three provinces across North Sumatra, Riau and Jambi provinces. Through this initiative, approximately 30,000 litres of cooking oil were distributed to communities in 100 villages surrounding its operational areas.

In North Sumatra, Asian Agri, through one of its business units PT Supra Matra Abadi (PT SMA), distributed a total of 4,500 litres of premium cooking oil in 16 villages across three regencies: Batu Bara, Labuhan Batu and South Labuhan Batu. These efforts helped eased the burden of rising prices during the festive period. Through the bazaar, residents were able to purchase Camar-brand cooking oil at affordable prices, with a limit of two litres per person.

Asian Agri's North Sumatra Regional Head, Herman Sembiring, said the cooking oil bazaar is part of the company's annual Ramadan initiative aimed at delivering direct benefits to surrounding communities.

"Through this initiative, we aim to help communities access essential goods at more affordable prices ahead of Eid al-Fitr. This reflects Asian Agri's commitment to its 5Cs business philosophy — doing what is Good for the Community, Country, Climate and Customer, and only then will it be Good for the Company — by delivering contributions that can be directly felt by the community," he said.

This initiative also received support from local governments as part of a collective effort to maintain the affordability of essential goods, particularly ahead of the holiday season.

"The South Labuhanbatu Regency Government is committed to ensuring that communities have access to essential goods at affordable prices, allowing people to observe Eid al-Fitr with greater comfort and peace of mind. This Ramadan low-cost bazaar is one of our collective efforts to support that goal, including through collaboration with PT Supra Matra Abadi," said Fauzi Hutagalung, Head of the Industry and Trade Office of South Labuhanbatu.

In total, Asian Agri, a member of the RGE group of companies founded by Sukanto Tanoto, distributed approximately 30,000 litres of cooking oil across three provinces this year: 6,000 litres to 20 villages in North Sumatra, 12,500 litres to 41 villages in Riau and 11,300 litres to 39 villages in Jambi.

https://www.asianagri.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Asian Agri

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TagTag:
Asian Agri cooking oil

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