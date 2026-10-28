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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Asia Pacific Rayon expands viscose fiber outreach across Indian textile market

October 28, 2026 | 10:29
(0) user say
Viscose manufacturer Asia Pacific Rayon conducted technical masterclasses and exhibited at the Yarnex 2026 Expo to strengthen commercial supply partnerships with Indian textile mill operators.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 October 2026 – Asia Pacific Rayon (APR), a leading producer of viscose-rayon fibre, recently strengthened its engagement with India's textile industry through a Lyocell Fabric Processing Masterclass and participation in the Yarnex 2026 Expo in Tiruppur, a leading knitwear manufacturing hub.

The initiatives brought together fabric manufacturers, processors and other textile industry stakeholders to exchange technical knowledge, discuss processing challenges and explore opportunities for product innovation using lyocell fibres.

As demand for next-generation cellulosic fibres grows, manufacturers are seeking technical expertise to optimise fabric performance, achieve consistent quality and expand product applications. APR's engagements supported this need by facilitating knowledge sharing and discussions across the textile value chain.

Sachin Malik, Global Business Head, Asia Pacific Rayon, said: "The response to both the Lyocell Fabric Processing Masterclass and Yarnex 2026 Expo was highly encouraging. Strong participation and quality of discussions reflected partners' interest in technical knowledge, innovation and collaboration. These engagements provide great opportunities to exchange perspectives and share best practices across the textile value chain."

APR's Lyocell Fabric Processing Masterclass addressed the technical needs of fabric manufacturers, processors, dyeing houses and finishing specialists working with lyocell-based materials. The programme covered practical aspects of dyeing, finishing, process optimisation and fabric performance. Participants explored best practices for achieving consistent quality and discussed approaches to addressing processing challenges associated with lyocell fabrics.

Direct interaction with technical experts also enabled participants to exchange insights relevant to commercial-scale production. Strong attendance and active discussions reflected industry interest in building lyocell processing capabilities as manufacturers seek to diversify their product offerings.

A member of the RGE group of companies founded by Sukanto Tanoto, APR's participation in Yarnex 2026 Expo complemented the masterclass by providing further opportunities to engage with stakeholders across India's textile value chain. Tiruppur's established ecosystem of manufacturers, processors, exporters and apparel producers serves domestic and international markets, making it an important centre for technical exchange and market engagement.

Together, the initiatives underscored the role of technical collaboration in supporting product innovation, quality improvement and market development for lyocell-based textiles.

http://www.aprayon.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Asia Pacific Rayon (APR)

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TagTag:
Asia Pacific Rayon viscose fiber India textile industry Yarnex 2026 Expo

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