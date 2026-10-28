Caltex Singapore launches 90th anniversary campaign offering free fuel rewards

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire – 27 October 2026 – Caltex Singapore today announced the launch of its 90th anniversary celebrations, marking nearly a century of trust, reliability and fuel innovation in the region. Since 1936, Caltex has built a deep-rooted legacy as a trusted partner on the road, powering everyday journeys across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.



Supporting Motorists and Businesses Across Generations



For 90 years, Caltex has supported generations of motorists, fleets and businesses with quality fuels, trusted lubricants and dependable service. Built on a foundation of reliability, the brand has continued to evolve its fuels and lubricants portfolio to meet changing mobility, commercial and industrial needs.



Today, that commitment is reflected in Caltex with Techron® fuels, designed to help keep engines clean and performing at their best; Havoline® engine oils, which help protect passenger car and motorcycle engines; and Delo® lubricants, which support heavy-duty vehicles and commercial equipment in demanding operating conditions. Together, these products underscore Caltex's continued relevance, combining decades of trust with ongoing innovation in performance, protection and reliability.



In Singapore, Caltex maintains a robust retail network across the island, seamlessly integrating into customers' daily routines. The brand has modernised its digital offerings through the launch of CaltexGO, a mobile payment app introduced in 2018, which streamlined the refuelling experience and enhanced digital convenience for motorists.



Celebrating 90 Years with Exclusive Customer Promotions



To thank customers and stakeholders for their support over the years, Caltex Singapore is rolling out exclusive customer promotions and rewards from October to December 2026.

Limited-Edition Caltex Collectible Boxes: Motorists can gear up to collect exclusive Caltex merchandise, with four unique collectible designs available for purchase while stocks last. Drivers who spend a minimum of S$60 gross on fuel, OR spend S$60 across StarMart or Havoline/Delo®, can purchase a Collectible Box for S$9.90, or S$9.00 for Link Rewards members and CaltexGO customers. Motorcyclists can accumulate up to three fuel receipts to meet the S$60 gross spend threshold.

Collectible Boxes Hidden Rewards: Silver Ticket: Hidden inside 90 of the Caltex Collectible Boxes is a special Silver Ticket, awarding each lucky winner S$90 in StarCash value to fuel their next journey. Golden Ticket: The excitement goes further for those on the road. Nine lucky customers who discover a Golden Ticket will each receive 90,000 Link Points, worth approximately S$900.

Grand Lucky Draw for S$3,000 Worth of Free Fuel: As part of its anniversary giveaway, Caltex is offering drivers the chance to win free fuel, with nine lucky winners each receiving S$3,000 worth of fuel vouchers. Customers who spend a minimum of S$60 gross on fuel and pay via the CaltexGO app during the 27 October to 31 December 2026 qualifying period will be automatically entered into the lucky draw.

"We are grateful to our customers and partners in Singapore for their continued trust and support as we celebrate this milestone," said Leong Jee Wong, General Manager, Fuel Sales, Singapore and Malaysia. "For decades, Caltex has been proud to keep people and businesses moving with our quality fuels and reliable service. As the energy and mobility landscape evolves, we remain deeply committed to innovating and supporting our customers' journeys with the same excellence they have always counted on."For more information on Caltex's 90th anniversary promotions and full terms and conditions, please visit the official Caltex website or download the CaltexGO mobile application.

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