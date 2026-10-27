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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Huitongda Network secures Fortune China 500 listing for fifth consecutive year

October 27, 2026 | 16:16
(0) user say
Commerce platform Huitongda Network earned selection to the Fortune China 500 list for the fifth consecutive year during the official corporate forum hosted in Chengdu.
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 October 2026 – The 2026 Fortune China 500 Forum was held in Chengdu on the evening of October 22. Under the theme of "Renewing Competitiveness," this year's forum brought together business leaders and experts. Huitongda Network (9878.HK) was includedin the Fortune China 500 list for the fifth consecutive year, ranking 303rd.

Huitongda recently released its interim results. In the first half of 2026 (1H26), the company recorded revenue of RMB23.58 billion and net profit attributable to parent company of RMB153 million, up 10.5% year on year (YoY). Gross profit margin increased by 0.5 percentage points YoY to 5.1%, while gross profit margin, net profit margin and net profit margin attributable to shareholders of the parent company all reached record highs. Net operating cash flow stood at RMB367 million, marking the eighth consecutive year of positive cash inflow.

While maintaining stable business operations and continuously improving operational quality, Huitongda is accelerating strategic transformation. Leveraging its expertise in smart supply chains and digital technologies in lower-tier markets, the company is expanding into innovative business segments, including AI technology and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) retail chains.

In its AI business, Huitongda generated AI-related revenue of RMB78.91 million in 1H26, up 32.3% YoY. The company has established an AI product portfolio centred on its self-developed "Qiancheng Cloud AI Large Model", comprising three AI agents: "Qiancheng AI Super Store Manager", "LeapoAI" and "Dabi AI". These solutions provide AI products and services tailored to the specific needs of physical retail stores, supply chain participants and e-commerce merchants.

In its FMCG retail chain business, Huitongda has established strategic partnerships with "Snack Select", "Juzi Huakai" and "Kehao Convenience Store", expanding its network to nearly 5,000 stores across formats including discount snack stores, community convenience stores and discount supermarkets. Working with upstream and downstream partners, the company is actively exploring an innovative "snacks + convenience" store format to tap into high-frequency daily consumption demand across urban and rural markets.

Huitongda's inclusion in the Fortune China 500 list for five consecutive years, together with its eight consecutive years on the China's Top 500 Private Enterprises list released by the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC) in September, reflects the company's continued focus on lower-tier markets and its core retail business. By leveraging innovative technologies and new consumption scenarios to serve customers across the industrial chain, supply chain and retail sector, Huitongda has gradually established competitive advantages in technology, data, supply chain capabilities and distribution network operations, demonstrating its ability to generate long-term value through economic cycles.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Huitongda

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