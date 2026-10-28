Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Asia storage launches self storage marketplace aggregator platform in Hong Kong

October 28, 2026 | 10:01
(0) user say
Digital platform asia.storage launched in Hong Kong, creating Asia's first online marketplace aggregator connecting self-storage property operators directly with commercial and residential unit renters.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 October 2026 – asia.storage today announced the launch of its self-storage aggregator in Hong Kong, bringing together 25 operators with 191 facilities across the city.

While self-storage operators exist in Hong Kong, asia.storage is Asia's first aggregator to consolidate facilities across multiple markets. The Hong Kong launch brings this continent-wide platform to renters in the city.
Hong Kong's extreme real estate density and premium property costs have forced residents and businesses to think differently about space. Renters squeeze into micro-apartments; small businesses operate from co-working spaces and rented storage; families pay premium prices to store seasonal items.

Self-storage has become essential infrastructure—enabling residents to optimize living costs, helping small businesses scale without expensive retail or warehouse leases, and supporting Hong Kong's economy by decoupling growth from an already-constrained real estate market. Yet accessing storage facilities has remained fragmented, with no centralized aggregator where renters can compare operators, pricing, or unit availability across Hong Kong's market.
asia.storage solves this. On launch in Hong Kong, the platform features 191 verified facilities from 25 leading operators. Renters can compare facility pricing, available unit sizes, amenities, and location. Hong Kong operators now have direct access to renters actively searching for storage solutions on a single aggregator platform.
asia.storage operates across 20+ Asian markets, consolidating 750+ self-storage facilities operated by 100+ independent storage companies across Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia.
After founding KingKho, Vietnam's first self-storage facility in 2018, Lorenz Wagener recognized another large opportunity: a continental platform where renters and operators could connect. That vision became asia.storage.

How it works

For Renters: Browse and compare facilities by location, amenities, and unit availability. View verified Google reviews and ratings. Free to use, zero booking fees.

For Operators: Claim your listing at no cost. Update your facility information and inventory. Receive qualified customer leads—no commission, no subscription required.

Verification: Facility data is verified against publicly available information, including Google Business Profiles, online listings, and facility websites. All information is current and independently verified.
"Hong Kong operators understand their competitive landscape better than most—but they've been fragmented across multiple discovery channels," said Lorenz Wagener, Creator and Managing Director of asia.storage. "For the first time, they have a single aggregator where renters in Hong Kong actively search and compare. That changes everything."
"Hong Kong's real estate premium means every square meter counts," said Oliver Leung, Red Box Storage's former COO & Senior Director. "asia.storage gives operators a new aggregator channel to reach renters who are actively searching—without expensive marketing or waiting for organic traffic."

The aggregator is live and open for operator registrations at asia.storage/hk.

https://asia.storage

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By asia.storage

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
asiastorage selfstorage ministorage

Related Contents

Asia storage launches self storage comparison platform across 20 markets

Asia storage launches self storage comparison platform across 20 markets

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Silver Automation Instruments publishes selection guide for high viscosity flow meters

Silver Automation Instruments publishes selection guide for high viscosity flow meters

Asia Pacific Rayon expands viscose fiber outreach across Indian textile market

Asia Pacific Rayon expands viscose fiber outreach across Indian textile market

Allianz Insurance Singapore highlights sports injury costs amid fitness growth

Allianz Insurance Singapore highlights sports injury costs amid fitness growth

Southco Korea showcases data center security hardware at Seoul expo

Southco Korea showcases data center security hardware at Seoul expo

ISCA partners with VNICG creating Singapore Vietnam corporate director network

ISCA partners with VNICG creating Singapore Vietnam corporate director network

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Silver Automation Instruments publishes selection guide for high viscosity flow meters

Silver Automation Instruments publishes selection guide for high viscosity flow meters

Asia Pacific Rayon expands viscose fiber outreach across Indian textile market

Asia Pacific Rayon expands viscose fiber outreach across Indian textile market

Allianz Insurance Singapore highlights sports injury costs amid fitness growth

Allianz Insurance Singapore highlights sports injury costs amid fitness growth

Southco Korea showcases data center security hardware at Seoul expo

Southco Korea showcases data center security hardware at Seoul expo

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020