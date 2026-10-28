Asia storage launches self storage marketplace aggregator platform in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 October 2026 – asia.storage today announced the launch of its self-storage aggregator in Hong Kong, bringing together 25 operators with 191 facilities across the city.

While self-storage operators exist in Hong Kong, asia.storage is Asia's first aggregator to consolidate facilities across multiple markets. The Hong Kong launch brings this continent-wide platform to renters in the city.

Hong Kong's extreme real estate density and premium property costs have forced residents and businesses to think differently about space. Renters squeeze into micro-apartments; small businesses operate from co-working spaces and rented storage; families pay premium prices to store seasonal items.



Self-storage has become essential infrastructure—enabling residents to optimize living costs, helping small businesses scale without expensive retail or warehouse leases, and supporting Hong Kong's economy by decoupling growth from an already-constrained real estate market. Yet accessing storage facilities has remained fragmented, with no centralized aggregator where renters can compare operators, pricing, or unit availability across Hong Kong's market.

asia.storage solves this. On launch in Hong Kong, the platform features 191 verified facilities from 25 leading operators. Renters can compare facility pricing, available unit sizes, amenities, and location. Hong Kong operators now have direct access to renters actively searching for storage solutions on a single aggregator platform.

asia.storage operates across 20+ Asian markets, consolidating 750+ self-storage facilities operated by 100+ independent storage companies across Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia.

After founding KingKho, Vietnam's first self-storage facility in 2018, Lorenz Wagener recognized another large opportunity: a continental platform where renters and operators could connect. That vision became asia.storage.

How it works

For Renters: Browse and compare facilities by location, amenities, and unit availability. View verified Google reviews and ratings. Free to use, zero booking fees.



For Operators: Claim your listing at no cost. Update your facility information and inventory. Receive qualified customer leads—no commission, no subscription required.

Verification: Facility data is verified against publicly available information, including Google Business Profiles, online listings, and facility websites. All information is current and independently verified.

"Hong Kong operators understand their competitive landscape better than most—but they've been fragmented across multiple discovery channels," said Lorenz Wagener, Creator and Managing Director of asia.storage. "For the first time, they have a single aggregator where renters in Hong Kong actively search and compare. That changes everything."

"Hong Kong's real estate premium means every square meter counts," said Oliver Leung, Red Box Storage's former COO & Senior Director. "asia.storage gives operators a new aggregator channel to reach renters who are actively searching—without expensive marketing or waiting for organic traffic."

The aggregator is live and open for operator registrations at asia.storage/hk.



https://asia.storage

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.