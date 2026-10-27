Rivo AI launches WhatsApp property assistant following Singapore agent delay study

New service handles property enquiries and books viewings around the clock, as field test of 394 agents reveals delays and unanswered messages.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 October 2026 - Rivo AI has launched a WhatsApp-based service that helps Singapore property agents respond to buyer and tenant enquiries in seconds, qualify prospective clients and arrange property viewings, even when agents are unavailable. The announcement comes alongside findings from Rivo's field test of 394 Singapore property agents, which found that those who personally replied took an average of two hours and 14 minutes to respond to enquiries.Conducted between 16 and 19 October 2026, the test found that nearly one in three personal replies (29%) took more than an hour, while 19% took over four hours. The longest recorded wait was 27 hours. Even during the day, about one in five enquiries went unanswered, based on an average of the no-response rates for Singapore and overseas phone numbers.These delays point to a gap in how property enquiries are managed, particularly when agents are occupied with viewings, handling multiple conversations or attending to clients. For prospective buyers and tenants, a simple question about a property's availability can mean hours of waiting. For agents, every unanswered message represents a potential missed opportunity.The findings come amid continued activity in Singapore's housing market. According to the Housing & Development Board, HDB resale transactions rose 19.5% quarter-on-quarter to 7,645 in the third quarter of 2026. With 36,816 registered property agents operating in Singapore as at January 2026, the ability to manage enquiries promptly remains an important part of serving prospective customers.Rivo's service addresses this through two AI-powered assistants. Theoperates through an agent's existing WhatsApp Business number, responding to enquiries in under five seconds, according to the company. It gathers information such as budget, property preferences and purchase timeline before scheduling viewings through Google Calendar. A separateprovides daily briefings, booking alerts and conversation updates, allowing agents to step in when personal attention is required.," said Raja Ahmed Shuja, Founder & CEO of Rivo AI.The service has already been tested in a live property campaign at Lentor Gardens. According to Rivo's pilot results, its system managed more than 200 buyer conversations, identified 79 qualified leads and booked four property viewings without human involvement. The company's wider field test also found that only half of agents contacted from overseas numbers replied personally, highlighting another potential challenge for overseas buyers and tenants. The non-random study provides a snapshot of response patterns rather than a representative estimate for Singapore's entire property industry.Rivo's Viewing Agent and Agent Assistant are now available to Singapore property agents, with a 30-day free trial and no setup fee or lock-in period. For more information, visit rivoai.co.Hashtag: #RivoAI

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About Rivo AI

Rivo AI is a Singapore-based technology company developing WhatsApp-based AI assistants for property agents. Its Viewing Agent handles incoming property enquiries, assesses prospective buyers' requirements and books viewings through agents' existing WhatsApp Business numbers. Its Agent Assistant keeps agents informed through daily briefings, booking alerts and conversation updates. In a live Lentor Gardens pilot, Rivo reports handling more than 200 buyer conversations and booking four property viewings without human intervention. The company aims to help property agents manage enquiries more efficiently while maintaining personal relationships with their clients. Visit rivoai.co to learn more.