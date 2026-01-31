Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Dreame Launches AI Laundry Solutions in Silicon Valley

January 31, 2026 | 11:13
(0) user say
The smart home appliance manufacturer introduced an embodied artificial intelligence laundry robot alongside its L9 washer-dryer combination at a Silicon Valley unveiling.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article is from Shuzhi Society:

Dreame Robot Laundry today unveiled its latest innovations at a global launch event in Silicon Valley of its L9 AI Washer & Dryer Set and the groundbreaking Embodied AI Laundry Robot. Developed through long-term research into real household habits, this solution moves laundry from chores to seamless, intelligent care.

Embodied AI Laundry Robot: Moving Beyond Automation

"We're not just automating tasks — we're building true autonomy," said David Ye, Spokesperson for Dreame Laundry. The newly unveiled laundry robot is powered by Dreame's self-developed multimodal AI system, combining visual recognition, spatial perception, and tactile feedback.

The robot can independently complete the full laundry workflow -- handling everything from sorting to loading with human-like care. Its bionic arm, trained through reinforcement learning, adapts to different fabrics and shapes, while real-time mapping and obstacle avoidance allow it to operate smoothly in dynamic home environments. By learning user habits, the system shifts laundry from a passive task to a proactive service.

Designed for real homes, the robot completes the full laundry cycle independently and learns preferences over time for personalized support. It can work seamlessly with the L9 set, closing the loop on end-to-end autonomous laundry.

L9 AI Washer & Dryer Set: A New Standard for Smart Laundry

Also unveiled was the L9 AI Dual Inverter Washer & Dryer Set, designed as a fully integrated smart laundry system rather than a standalone appliance.

It brings together four proprietary systems designed to support complete fabric care. MousseBloom Foam Wash creates dense foam that penetrates fabric fibers to improve oil removal while helping minimize residue and wear. Drying is handled by a Dual Inverter Heat Pump, which delivers efficient airflow with lower noise and reduced energy consumption. After a cycle ends, FreshLoop Plasma Air Circulation can gently tumble garments for up to 12 hours to help prevent odors and wrinkles. For delicate and premium clothing, PressFree Steam Care smooths garments in about 25 minutes, enabling a ready-to-wear result.

Shaping the Future of Intelligent Homes

Launching in Silicon Valley underscores Dreame Laundryrobot's ambition to lead the next phase of smart home evolution. The debut signals a shift from isolated smart appliances to embodied intelligence—systems capable of perception, reasoning, and autonomous execution.

With its AI-powered robot and integrated laundry ecosystem, Dreame Laundryrobot is redefining what intelligent home care can be, paving the way for a more seamless, autonomous, and human-centric future.

By PR Newswire

Shuzhi Society

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Dreame Dreame Robot Laundry AI Laundry Solutions

Related Contents

Dreame showcases future of wet dry vacuum cleaning at CES

Dreame showcases future of wet dry vacuum cleaning at CES

Dreame storms COMEX with 10 new smart beasts

Dreame storms COMEX with 10 new smart beasts

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

iQIYI Files 880 Patents with AI Majority

iQIYI Files 880 Patents with AI Majority

SKF Announces Voting Rights Changes

SKF Announces Voting Rights Changes

Zerova Presents Charging Solutions at Thailand EV Expo

Zerova Presents Charging Solutions at Thailand EV Expo

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

iQIYI Files 880 Patents with AI Majority

iQIYI Files 880 Patents with AI Majority

SKF Announces Voting Rights Changes

SKF Announces Voting Rights Changes

Zerova Presents Charging Solutions at Thailand EV Expo

Zerova Presents Charging Solutions at Thailand EV Expo

Dreame Launches AI Laundry Solutions in Silicon Valley

Dreame Launches AI Laundry Solutions in Silicon Valley

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020