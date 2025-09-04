Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Apple supplier Luxshare eyes Hong Kong IPO amid expansion drive

September 04, 2025 | 15:03
(0) user say
When China's manufacturing crown jewel seeks Hong Kong listing, investors wonder whether it's brilliant timing or desperate escape from mainland scrutiny.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 September 2025 - Luxshare Precision (002475.SZ) released its 2025 Interim Report at the end of last month. Under the complex and ever-changing global economic environment, the company still maintained a steady growth. The report shows that the company achieved growth in both revenue and profit in the first half of the year: operating income reached RMB 124.503 billion, a year-on-year increase of 20.18%; net profit attributable to shareholders reached RMB 6.644 billion, a year-on-year increase of 23.13%; basic earnings per share were RMB 0.92. Luxshare Precision also issued a performance forecast for the third quarter of 2025, anticipating a 20%-25% year-on-year increase in net profit for the first three quarters of the year. The report stated that the company will accelerate its diversified business strategy deployment, continuously increasing R&D investment and market penetration in cutting-edge fields such as AI intelligent terminals, optoelectronic high-speed interconnection products, and automotive intelligent electronics.

The three major business sectors grew in coordination, all achieving year-on-year increases.

Nowadays, Luxshare Precision has established a strategic framework for the coordinated development of its three major business segments: Consumer Electronics, Communications and Data Center, and Automotive Electronics.

The consumer electronics segment, serving as the company's revenue foundation, performed steadily. It achieved income of RMB 97.799 billion in the first half of 2025, a year-on-year increase of 14.32%. As the consumer electronics industry enters a new innovation cycle driven by AI, Luxshare Precision has successfully introduced multiple new product projects and continues to deepen cooperation with customers in emerging fields, such as AR/VR, consumer-grade 3D printing and robotics. On July 19, the Luxshare Robotics Headquarters Base project commenced construction, aiming to put into operation by the end of 2025. Once fully operational, it is expected to generate an annual output value of RMB 10 billion.

The communications and data center sector achieved revenue of RMB 11.098 billion in the first half, a year-on-year increase of 48.65%. The company possesses deep technological accumulation in data centers, providing customers with products and services ranging from high-speed copper cable interconnection (DAC/ACC, etc.), high-speed backplane connectors to high-speed optical modules, and integrated "copper, optical, electrical, thermal" solutions. Currently, multiple high-speed, high-value-added products from Luxshare Precision are being delivered in batches.

The automotive electronics also performed well, achieving income of RMB 8.658 billion, a significant year-on-year increase of 82.07%. The Tier 1 automotive business has gained recognition from multiple global mainstream automakers. Currently, the automotive business is in a rapid development phase, having established vertical integration capabilities from key automotive components to functional modules and system integration. Its product portfolio continues to enrich, and the customer base is continuously expanding.

Strategic acquisitions of two companies in the first half of the year to enhance diversified deployment

In the first half of the year, through a series of strategic acquisitions, Luxshare Precision continued to strengthen its technological capabilities and market position. At the beginning of the year, Luxshare Precision announced the acquisition of all shares in certain subsidiaries of Wingtech Technology. Through this acquisition, Luxshare Precision can expand its ODM scale and competitiveness. Leveraging Wingtech's over 20% market share in the global mobile phone ODM market, it can provide vertical integrated ODM services to leading downstream brands, such as Samsung and Xiaomi. In July, Luxshare Precision's Singapore subsidiary completed the acquisition of a 50.1% stake in Leoni AG，the century-old German automotive wiring harness company. Along with 100% ownership of its wholly-owned subsidiary Leoni K. Leoni's global production bases will provide localized production capacity support, enabling Luxshare Precision to effectively enter the supply chains of global top-tier automakers.

Submitting Hong Kong IPO application to ride the tailwind of international capital markets

Notably, Luxshare Precision officially submitted a listing application to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on August 18, 2025, marking a key step in its international strategic expansion. The Hong Kong IPO is expected to enable the company leverage the power of international capital markets to further enhance its global production capacity layout.

According to Frost & Sullivan, Luxshare Precision ranks fourth globally and first in mainland China in the Precision Intelligent Manufacturing Solutions (PIMS) industry, with leading positions in all its major business sectors, including Consumer Electronics, Automotive Electronics, and Communications & Data Centers. Among global PIMS providers, Luxshare Precision possesses the most comprehensive and diversified product portfolio. Through its continuous outstanding performance, the company was awarded "Fortune Global 500" for three consecutive years from 2023 to 2025. The company plans to use the raised funds to expand production capacity and upgrade existing production bases, invest in technological R&D, and high-quality targets in upstream/downstream or related industries. As globalization and intelligent transformation continue to advance, Luxshare Precision is expected to create greater value for global customers through multiple business sectors and global operations.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Luxshare Precision

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
LuxsharePrecision Apple Hong Kong IPO

Related Contents

Apple teams up with BYD to produce smart home devices in Vietnam

Apple teams up with BYD to produce smart home devices in Vietnam

BON $18M Apple Health Deal 2025: Non-Invasive Glucose Watch

BON $18M Apple Health Deal 2025: Non-Invasive Glucose Watch

Mitrade Adds Apple & Google Pay for Gen Z Traders

Mitrade Adds Apple & Google Pay for Gen Z Traders

China's Biel Crystal to start production at Hai Duong facility in Q3

China's Biel Crystal to start production at Hai Duong facility in Q3

The iOS Super App Powered by Generative AI

The iOS Super App Powered by Generative AI

Tech giants bet big on Vietnam's future

Tech giants bet big on Vietnam's future

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Carlsberg Asia deepens Meituan tie with Black Pearl collaboration

Carlsberg Asia deepens Meituan tie with Black Pearl collaboration

Qinghai balances ecological restoration with clean energy goals

Qinghai balances ecological restoration with clean energy goals

Quanzhou extends cultural tourism invite as Silk Road heritage site

Quanzhou extends cultural tourism invite as Silk Road heritage site

No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

Skychakra upgrades strategy for cross-border listings and RWA

Skychakra upgrades strategy for cross-border listings and RWA

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020