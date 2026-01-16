Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AMTD Sues Jalou Family Over Defamation Claims

January 16, 2026 | 15:53
(0) user say
The owner of L'Officiel and AMTD IDEA brands initiated legal proceedings against the Jalou family, alleging malicious falsehood and defamation that caused significant reputational and financial harm.

PARIS, LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD Group"), AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) and The Generation Essentials Group ("TGE", NYSE: TGE; LSE: TGE), a subsidiary of AMTD Digital Inc., jointly announce that AMTD IDEA Group has commenced legal action against Benjamin Eymere of the Jalou Family, in connection with serious defamatory action against the Group, as well as misconduct including bad faith harassment of the Group's staff and executives.

Eymere was a former employee of a subsidiary of the Group, and he was summarily dismissed due to his misconduct and mismanagement. He attempted to file an appeal in the Paris Court, but his actions have been continuously dismissed.

Moreover, Eymere's recent actions involving misconduct and bad faith have required AMTD to take legal actions, importantly to correct baseless allegations and misstatements in relation to the Group's L'Officiel and AMTD IDEA brands, which have been recently mentioned in certain press and social media publications.

AMTD has already made formal reports to law enforcement authorities in connection with Eymere's present and past misconduct.

AMTD firmly believes that the rule of law and fairness and justice will prevail, and looks forward to correcting and dispelling any slander or defamatory statements which might have been made against it.

On an overall basis, we take the opportunity to highlight certain evident inaccuracies in certain press and social media induced by Eymere and/or the Jalou family:

1) The Duly Completed Acquisition of 100% of L'Officiel in 2022 : The L'Officiel Brand was acquired in 2022 primarily from Gem Global Yield LLC SCS (GGY), which is part of Global Emerging Markets (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group, focusing on emerging markets with diverse investment vehicles like management buyouts, PIPE's (Private Investments in Public Equities), and venture investments (see official announcements by GEM as lead seller https://www.gemny.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/GEM-AMTD-PRESS-RELEASE-from-Paris-France-FINAL-Version.pdf and AMTD as the buyer https://ir.amtdinc.com/press-releases/news-details/2022/AMTD-International-Acquires-Global-Fashion-Media-Group-LOfficiel-Inc-SAS/default.aspx, in which both sides confirm that the AMTD acquisition has been completed with 100% of purchase price duly paid).

2) Since the AMTD's acquisition as a "white knight" investor, L'Officiel has not incurred any debt or engaged in liabilities for business, and L'Officiel nowadays is financially strong with solid equity base

3) The controlling shareholder from which AMTD acquired the business was GEM, not the Jalou family, nor Eymere. The Jalou family was not a controller nor a majority shareholder in L'Officiel at the time of acquisition.

AMTD would also strongly emphasize that it will tirelessly prosecute and continue legal action against any wrongdoers which seek to harm its reputation and breach the law. We are confident that our perseverance and commitment will inevitably bring justice and fairness, without reservations.

By PR Newswire


AMTD Digital Inc.
AMTD IDEA Group
The Generation Essentials Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
AMTD Jalou Family

Related Contents

AMTD unit TGE nears deal for NYC hotel

AMTD unit TGE nears deal for NYC hotel

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Carlsberg Vietnam and Grab encourage responsible enjoyment and safer mobility

Carlsberg Vietnam and Grab encourage responsible enjoyment and safer mobility

Innovation and ESG practices drive green transition in the digital era

Innovation and ESG practices drive green transition in the digital era

US-Vietnam partnership targets tilapia development and soy-based aquafeed trade

US-Vietnam partnership targets tilapia development and soy-based aquafeed trade

Vietnam, UN strengthen cooperation in digital technology, AI

Vietnam, UN strengthen cooperation in digital technology, AI

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020