Ultra Maritime secures contract to strengthen royal australian navy's undersea defence

ADELAIDE, Australia, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Maritime Australia has been awarded a contract by the Australian Department of Defence to supply Acoustic Device Countermeasure (ADC) units in support of the Royal Australian Navy. This latest agreement reinforces a trusted partnership spanning more than a decade, during which Ultra Maritime has consistently delivered advanced torpedo defence expendables to the Commonwealth of Australia.

Ultra Maritime's ADC systems are engineered to provide mission-ready performance in the most demanding operational environments. Featuring intelligent acoustic output and proven interoperability, these systems are deployed by navies around the world as a reliable layer of defence against evolving undersea threats.

This latest contract further strengthens Ultra Maritime's role in supporting Australia's torpedo defence capabilities. It complements the company's recent selection to supply the Surface Ship Torpedo Defence (SSTD) system for the Royal Australian Navy's Hunter-class frigates, enhancing integrated undersea protection across the fleet.

Together, these efforts underscore Ultra Maritime's enduring commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enable maritime superiority and operational confidence for its global partners.

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