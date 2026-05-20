Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

City of Kingsport sees immediate impact with ai call centre agent

May 20, 2026 | 09:41
(0) user say
The City of Kingsport deployed Hansen's AI Call Center Agent, which acted as a force multiplier from day one, allowing human staff to focus on more complex customer support needs.

COLUMBIA, S.C., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN), a leading global provider of software and services to the energy & utilities and communications & media industries, today announced that the City of Kingsport is live with its AI-powered virtual call center agent, Grace. Powered by Hansen's AI Agent solution and integrated with the City's Hansen CIS, Grace is successfully handling calls to customers, supporting improved customer engagement and operational efficiency.

Operating a municipal water utility with a lean customer service team, the City of Kingsport sought a way to manage high day-to-day contact volumes while ensuring residents could still get timely and personal support for more complex needs. Grace AI and Hansen CIS went live in late April 2026 and its impact has been significant.

Early performance data highlights important gains for the City's call center and Customer Service Representatives: In just the first few weeks, 'Grace' is handling more than 30 calls concurrently, resolving more than 60% of interactions end-to-end without needing to pass customers to a human agent. Grace can resolve issues more than 50% faster than human agents, which allows the human agents more time to work with escalated calls and shortens waiting times for all customers.

Floyd Bailey, Chief Information Officer at the City of Kingsport, explains: "Hansen's AI Agent solution is a powerful force multiplier, integrating directly with the City's customer information and relationship management system - Hansen CIS. This integration allows our newest team member, Grace, to support the human call center team by accessing account content in real time, manage billing inquiries, and take payments."

'Grace' integrates with existing customer records to enable personalized interactions and uses advanced sentiment recognition to deliver empathetic, context-aware responses. The agent can also engage in either English or Spanish which further enhances accessibility and customer satisfaction.

"The pressure on all utility providers to deliver their customers increasingly faster and more seamless service is immense. At Kingsport, with Hansen's AI Agent and CIS, we're not just improving customer service; we're redefining it. This is a gamechanger for both the City of Kingsport and its citizens," Bailey adds.

Bobby Slaton, EVP Energy & Utilities Americas, says: "The customer call center is the most human-facing part of the utility sector, and advanced AI with sentiment capabilities enhances rather than disrupts this experience. From day one, our Hansen AI Agent enhanced the City's speed of service and convenience, enabling Kingsport to deliver improved service while empowering human representatives to focus on complex needs."

For further information about Hansen, please visit www.hansencx.com.

By PR Newswire

Hansen Technologies

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
City of Kingsport AI Call Center Agent Hansen Technologies

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Alr technologies launches glucurve pet cgm in canada

Alr technologies launches glucurve pet cgm in canada

LG CNS expands north american ax business for smart factory transformation

LG CNS expands north american ax business for smart factory transformation

Ultra Maritime secures contract to strengthen royal australian navy's undersea defence

Ultra Maritime secures contract to strengthen royal australian navy's undersea defence

Tineco spotlights smarter cleaning solutions as allergy season peaks

Tineco spotlights smarter cleaning solutions as allergy season peaks

Ezgo Technologies signs three-party deal for us-assembled autonomous vehicle platform

Ezgo Technologies signs three-party deal for us-assembled autonomous vehicle platform

Goformz launches Australian data centre for data sovereignty

Goformz launches Australian data centre for data sovereignty

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Hai An plans $75million bond issuance to expand container fleet

Hai An plans $75million bond issuance to expand container fleet

Alr technologies launches glucurve pet cgm in canada

Alr technologies launches glucurve pet cgm in canada

LG CNS expands north american ax business for smart factory transformation

LG CNS expands north american ax business for smart factory transformation

Ultra Maritime secures contract to strengthen royal australian navy's undersea defence

Ultra Maritime secures contract to strengthen royal australian navy's undersea defence

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020