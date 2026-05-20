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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ferrero unveils new wonka products and Netflix partnership

May 20, 2026 | 09:30
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Ferrero Group announced a new Wonka product range and an exclusive global partnership with Netflix, bringing the beloved brand to consumers through a major collaboration.

LUXEMBOURG, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ferrero Group today reveals plans to bring a new Wonka range to market, alongside a new collaboration with Netflix.

Ferrero acquired the exclusive confectionery rights to the Wonka brand in 2018. Behind the scenes, over the following years, its research and development teams and creative laboratories have been working to carefully keep bringing to life such a truly iconic universe. Drawing on decades of confectionery expertise, these teams have explored new recipes translating the wonder of Wonka into exciting innovations rooted in Ferrero's signature standards of quality, creativity and craftsmanship.

The move is part of Ferrero's longstanding commitment to continuous product development and category expansion across its portfolio of iconic brands, loved by consumers worldwide. For 60 years, Wonka has been a cultural icon, and Ferrero's ambition is to thoughtfully bring the beloved universe back for long-time fans. Ferrero has been approaching Wonka through a phased, consumer-led journey, and will soon offer a series of ten seasonal and limited-edition products across multiple categories, designed to spark excitement and invite consumers into the world of Wonka.

The introduction of such a distinctive and robust seasonal offering represents a significant disruption in the category, aiming to revitalize the seasonal aisle and generate heightened interest among retailers and consumers.

With products set to hit stores from this autumn, Ferrero will offer fans the opportunity to enjoy extraordinary combinations of Wonka flavors, textures and shapes across multiple categories, starting with chocolate, sugar confectionery, ice cream and cereals. Products will be available in the US and key markets across Europe -UK, France, Italy and Germany- leveraging strong Wonka brand awareness, and Ferrero's capabilities to drive market impact. The new family of products will reflect the same principles of creativity, curiosity and wonder still fueling the books and films consumers have known and loved for generations.

Alessandro Rapali, Premium Chocolate President at Ferrero Group, said: "We're excited to be introducing a new Wonka family of products, starting with chocolate, sugar confectionery, ice cream and cereals. For generations, Charlie & The Chocolate Factory has been part of popular culture; our ambition is to apply the Ferrero lens to the Wonka universe and to bring fresh new energy to the seasonal aisle. Behind the scenes, our research, development and innovation teams have been carefully leveraging decades of experience in real chocolate factories, applying Ferrero's signature quality and craftsmanship, and bringing to life a new Wonka world - one that we can't wait to offer to Wonka fans."

Netflix acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company in 2021 and recently announced the expansion of the on-screen Wonka universe with a 2026 reality competition series The Golden Ticket, and a 2027 animated film Charlie vs. The Chocolate Factory.

The partnership between Ferrero and Netflix marks the start of a long-term collaboration in bringing the wonder of Wonka to consumers worldwide, leveraging marketing, media and trade synergies to progressively unlock opportunities for storytelling and consumer engagement.

Filippo Zuffada, Senior Director of Consumer Products, International at Netflix, added:

"Netflix is reimagining the Wonka universe built on extraordinary imagination and whimsical creations, and Ferrero, with its outstanding heritage of product innovation and brand-building, could not be a better home for this partnership. Together, with the magic of our upcoming entertainment and Ferrero's world-class portfolio, we're giving fans a delectable new way to experience the wonder of Wonka on screen and on shelves around the world."

Wonka fans can stay tuned by visiting wonka.com

For more information, please visit Ferrero.com

By PR Newswire

Ferrero Group

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Ferrero Ferrero Group Wonka products

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