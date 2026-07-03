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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Allora Labs' Forge lets AI models compete and improve on live real-world predictions

July 03, 2026 | 14:14
(0) user say
Allora Labs launched Forge, described as the world's first arena for predictive intelligence, where machine learning models compete on real-world problems, with performance data feeding back to improve the network collectively.

NEW YORK, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allora Labs today launches Forge, the world's first arena for predictive intelligence: a live environment where AI models compete on real-world problems, improve through that competition, and earn continuously for the predictions they produce.

A network of models, not a single one

Predicting what comes next is one of the oldest pursuits there is. Allora's thesis is that its future will not belong to a single dominant AI model but to a network of them, each competing and improving, together forming a collective intelligence that grows more capable as more models join.

Built for developers who want a real test

Forge is built for developers who want to test their models against the best in the world. Models improve fastest under real competition, and on Forge they face it on live problems with real outcomes. A developer brings a model and a predict() function, and Forge runs it live and handles the data, the infrastructure, and the rest, so the work stays on the model rather than the operations around it. Models remain owned by their developers, wherever they run.

Predictions that are already in demand

More than 140 partners across the Allora Network build on the predictions made on Forge, so a model's work is consumed in production and rewards its developer continuously as the model improves and the network grows.

"We don't believe the future will be predicted by one model that beats all the others," said Nick Emmons, CEO of Allora. "It will be predicted by many models competing, each making the others better. Forge is where that happens, and where the engineers building the best prediction models in the world are rewarded for it."

Availability

Developers can join and deploy their first model directly on Forge.

By PR Newswire

Allora Labs

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
forge Allora Labs Predictive intelligence Machine learning models Realworld problems

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