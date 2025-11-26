Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 November 2025 - DCS, a transformative Singapore-licensed financial institution regulated under the Banking Act and innovating next-gen payments across traditional and blockchain rails, today announced the appointment of Jia Hang as Executive Chairman. He will lead DCS Group, encompassing DCS Fintech, the Group's global business, and DCS (DCS Card Centre), its core Singapore entity.

Jia Hang joins DCS Group as Executive Chairman, overseeing the company’s strategy across traditional and blockchain payment rails. PHOTO: DCS

This marks the most senior appointment in the Group's history. In this role, Jia will spearhead DCS' strategic vision to enable seamless, interoperable payment flows between traditional finance and blockchain ecosystems. His mandate includes enhancing access and inclusion for businesses and individuals in Singapore and internationally.



Jia will oversee corporate direction, governance, and business development in DCS. He will strengthen DCS' role in Singapore's payments landscape as a trusted and innovation-driven institution bridging traditional and Web3 payment flows. His responsibilities include enhancing the Group's dual-rail financial infrastructure and improving customer experience. He will also deepen collaboration with regulators and partners to deliver secure and efficient payment solutions for businesses and consumers. Jia's appointment reflects the company's commitment to Singapore as its strategic base for future growth.



"At every stage of my career, I've been guided by one enduring question - how can payments connect the world more inclusively, seamlessly, and securely?" said Jia Hang, Executive Chairman, DCS Group. "DCS represents one of the few financial institutions in Asia with the depth and heritage of regulatory trust, operational discipline, and entrepreneurial freedom to reimagine that future from Singapore outward. My vision is to build a new kind of payments network; one that combines the reliability of traditional finance with the agility of next-generation technology."



This appointment follows a series of strategic milestones under DCS' transformation roadmap. Last month the company completed its largest S$450 million asset-backed securitisation (ABS) programme, achieving AAA ratings on its senior tranches, reflecting strong credit governance and investor confidence. Earlier this year, DCS also launched DeCard Visa card, enabling the Web3 community to easily convert stablecoins into everyday spending power.



Jia brings extensive experience from Asia's most influential payment and digital-commerce ecosystems. He has helmed leadership roles at Ant, UnionPay, Alibaba, and Lazada. His decision to move from Alibaba Group to DCS reflects his conviction in DCS' potential to deliver trusted and regulated payment experiences universally for consumers and merchants across both Web3 and Web2 economies. This move also demonstrates his confidence in Singapore's regulatory foresight and leadership in building trusted digital finance infrastructure.



Previously, Jia served as Global Head of Payment and Financial Services for Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, overseeing financial strategies across its international platforms. Before that, he held senior roles at Ant Group, including Regional General Manager for Southeast Asia and Europe, where he led the global expansion of Alipay+. From 2006 to 2015, he was with China UnionPay and UnionPay International, serving as General Manager of Operations and Chief Representative of the Americas, where he built UnionPay's presence across the region and launched UnionPay USA in 2009.

https://dcscc.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.