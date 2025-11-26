Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

November 26, 2025 | 10:31
(0) user say
Former Alibaba Group payments leader Jia Hang has joined DCS to accelerate a new era of payments innovation in the fintech sector.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 November 2025 - DCS, a transformative Singapore-licensed financial institution regulated under the Banking Act and innovating next-gen payments across traditional and blockchain rails, today announced the appointment of Jia Hang as Executive Chairman. He will lead DCS Group, encompassing DCS Fintech, the Group's global business, and DCS (DCS Card Centre), its core Singapore entity.

Jia Hang joins DCS Group as Executive Chairman, overseeing the company’s strategy across traditional and blockchain payment rails. PHOTO: DCS

Jia Hang joins DCS Group as Executive Chairman, overseeing the company’s strategy across traditional and blockchain payment rails. PHOTO: DCS

This marks the most senior appointment in the Group's history. In this role, Jia will spearhead DCS' strategic vision to enable seamless, interoperable payment flows between traditional finance and blockchain ecosystems. His mandate includes enhancing access and inclusion for businesses and individuals in Singapore and internationally.

Jia will oversee corporate direction, governance, and business development in DCS. He will strengthen DCS' role in Singapore's payments landscape as a trusted and innovation-driven institution bridging traditional and Web3 payment flows. His responsibilities include enhancing the Group's dual-rail financial infrastructure and improving customer experience. He will also deepen collaboration with regulators and partners to deliver secure and efficient payment solutions for businesses and consumers. Jia's appointment reflects the company's commitment to Singapore as its strategic base for future growth.

"At every stage of my career, I've been guided by one enduring question - how can payments connect the world more inclusively, seamlessly, and securely?" said Jia Hang, Executive Chairman, DCS Group. "DCS represents one of the few financial institutions in Asia with the depth and heritage of regulatory trust, operational discipline, and entrepreneurial freedom to reimagine that future from Singapore outward. My vision is to build a new kind of payments network; one that combines the reliability of traditional finance with the agility of next-generation technology."

This appointment follows a series of strategic milestones under DCS' transformation roadmap. Last month the company completed its largest S$450 million asset-backed securitisation (ABS) programme, achieving AAA ratings on its senior tranches, reflecting strong credit governance and investor confidence. Earlier this year, DCS also launched DeCard Visa card, enabling the Web3 community to easily convert stablecoins into everyday spending power.

Jia brings extensive experience from Asia's most influential payment and digital-commerce ecosystems. He has helmed leadership roles at Ant, UnionPay, Alibaba, and Lazada. His decision to move from Alibaba Group to DCS reflects his conviction in DCS' potential to deliver trusted and regulated payment experiences universally for consumers and merchants across both Web3 and Web2 economies. This move also demonstrates his confidence in Singapore's regulatory foresight and leadership in building trusted digital finance infrastructure.

Previously, Jia served as Global Head of Payment and Financial Services for Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, overseeing financial strategies across its international platforms. Before that, he held senior roles at Ant Group, including Regional General Manager for Southeast Asia and Europe, where he led the global expansion of Alipay+. From 2006 to 2015, he was with China UnionPay and UnionPay International, serving as General Manager of Operations and Chief Representative of the Americas, where he built UnionPay's presence across the region and launched UnionPay USA in 2009.

https://dcscc.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By DCS

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
alibaba Payments innovation accelerate Fintech sector global business Executive Chairman overseeing

Related Contents

Alibaba Cloud International Expansion 2025: New Regions Target AI Start-ups

Alibaba Cloud International Expansion 2025: New Regions Target AI Start-ups

Bosch and Alibaba Tighten Grip, Push AI Revolution

Bosch and Alibaba Tighten Grip, Push AI Revolution

Alibaba Launches Qwen3-Coder AI Model

Alibaba Launches Qwen3-Coder AI Model

Amap Launches China’s First Multilingual Map with 14 New Languages

Amap Launches China’s First Multilingual Map with 14 New Languages

Alibaba Cloud marks 10 years in Singapore with new AI hub

Alibaba Cloud marks 10 years in Singapore with new AI hub

Alibaba supports Vietnamese export enterprises

Alibaba supports Vietnamese export enterprises

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Momcozy unveils Black Friday deals on mother and baby essentials

Momcozy unveils Black Friday deals on mother and baby essentials

FutureGen Girls Foundation hosts inaugural Young Women Leaders Award ceremony

FutureGen Girls Foundation hosts inaugural Young Women Leaders Award ceremony

BEAUTY&YOU launches Christmas beauty shopping at Hong Kong Airport with up to 60% off

BEAUTY&YOU launches Christmas beauty shopping at Hong Kong Airport with up to 60% off

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Businesses key on Vietnam’s path to a digital and net-zero economy

Businesses key on Vietnam’s path to a digital and net-zero economy

Siemens Caring Hands donates $34,700 for disaster relief in Vietnam

Siemens Caring Hands donates $34,700 for disaster relief in Vietnam

Vietnam eyes top Asia logistics hub with digital, green transformation

Vietnam eyes top Asia logistics hub with digital, green transformation

Vietnam job market hits new milestone with rising salaries and race for AI talent

Vietnam job market hits new milestone with rising salaries and race for AI talent

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020