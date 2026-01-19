Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AFERIY Launches Nomad1800 Power Station at CES

January 19, 2026 | 11:08
(0) user say
The portable energy solutions company introduced its latest high-capacity power station at the technology showcase, featuring enhanced capabilities designed to meet growing demand for off-grid electricity.

LAS VEGAS, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 January 2026 - As the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 officially opened, AFERIY, an innovative global brand in the portable clean energy sector, announced the launch of its next-generation portable power station, the Nomad1800, drawing widespread attention from industry professionals and the media.

AFERIY

More Compact Size, Greater Power Output

The AFERIY Nomad1800 keeps the same battery capacity while boosting power output by 50% through system and structural optimization. Weighing 11.6 kg, it is about 10% lighter than the previous model.

Despite its lighter design, it delivers 1800 W rated AC output (peak 3600 W), powering appliances like rice cookers, kettles, car refrigerators, and induction cooktops for camping, RVs, and home emergencies.

Fast Charging: 0–80% in 36 Minutes

The Nomad1800 adopts a hybrid fast-charging solution supporting both AC grid power and solar input. It can charge from 0% to 80% in just 36 minutes, significantly reducing charging time. This fast-charging capability allows the Nomad1800 to adapt to short stops, travel intervals, and unexpected power outages, providing users with efficient and predictable energy support.

Safe and Durable LiFePO₄ Battery

The Nomad1800 is equipped with a 1024 Wh lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO₄) battery supplied by EVE Energy. After more than 4,000 charge and discharge cycles, the battery retains up to 80% of its capacity.

An intelligent BMS monitors voltage, current, and temperature to ensure safe, stable operation even under high load or fast charging.

Industry-Leading Seven-Year Warranty

AFERIY offers the Nomad1800 an industry-leading seven-year warranty on core components and systems, reflecting confidence in its quality, safety, and durability.

Comprehensive Power and Safety Protection

The Nomad1800 features multiple output ports, enabling simultaneous power supply to multiple devices. It also supports UPS functionality, switching within 10 milliseconds during grid power interruptions to protect sensitive equipment such as computers and routers.

Under low-load operation, noise levels remain below 30 dB. In addition, the unit includes built-in LED lighting and an SOS flashing mode to enhance safety during nighttime and emergency use.

For more information, please visit the official AFERIY website or AFERIY on Amazon.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By AFERIY

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
AFERIY Nomad1800 Power Station

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

GMA Capital Partners Joins UN Global Compact

GMA Capital Partners Joins UN Global Compact

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

National Convention Centre ready for 14th Party Congress

National Convention Centre ready for 14th Party Congress

CNP Global Relaunches K-Kids in Vietnam Market

CNP Global Relaunches K-Kids in Vietnam Market

Ho Chi Minh City seeks investor to revive Binh Quoi–Thanh Da project

Ho Chi Minh City seeks investor to revive Binh Quoi–Thanh Da project

GE HealthCare showcases latest imaging innovations in Vietnam

GE HealthCare showcases latest imaging innovations in Vietnam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020