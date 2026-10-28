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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Advantech secures DEKRA cybersecurity attestation for energy hardware

October 28, 2026 | 14:55
(0) user say
Industrial computing vendor Advantech earned DEKRA cybersecurity attestation of conformity under IEC 62443-4-2 SL2 standards for its AFE-E630 energy storage system controller.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As energy infrastructure becomes more connected, cybersecurity is an increasingly important consideration for energy storage systems, power equipment and operational technology (OT) environments. DEKRA has independently assessed Advantech's AFE-E630 embedded edge industrial system against IEC 62443-4-2:2019 and issued an Attestation of Conformity (AoC). Within the assessed scope, the system's security functions meet the relevant Security Level 2 (SL2) requirements.

IEC 62443 is an international series of cybersecurity standards for industrial automation and control systems. Part 4-2 defines technical security requirements for individual components, giving manufacturers, system integrators and purchasers a common framework for evaluating product security functions. The assessment covered the AFE-E630 as a host device and addressed all seven foundational requirements: identification and authentication control, use control, system integrity, data confidentiality, restricted data flow, timely response to events, and resource availability.

According to Advantech, the AFE-E630 can be deployed in energy management systems (EMS) for energy storage, microgrid controllers and industrial edge gateways to handle field data and device communications. The results give system integrators evidence of the product's assessed security functions. System-level cybersecurity risks still need to be evaluated against the architecture and connectivity of each deployment.

The EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) sets requirements for the secure design of products with digital elements, vulnerability handling and maintenance after products enter the market. Since September 11, 2026, manufacturers have been required to report actively exploited vulnerabilities and severe incidents affecting the security of products within the CRA's scope. The main requirements will apply from December 11, 2027.

Manufacturers planning to enter the EU market should first determine whether their products fall within the CRA's scope, then identify the applicable technical requirements and conformity assessment route. IEC 62443-4-2 assessment results can inform a review of existing technical evidence, but do not constitute a CRA conformity assessment.

"Industrial edge devices are integrated into many types of equipment and operating environments. Manufacturers and system integrators need clear, verifiable evidence of the security capabilities of each component," said Elio Sun, General Manager of Product Testing for DEKRA Taiwan. "IEC 62443-4-2 provides a structured framework for assessing those capabilities, helping them understand what has been verified and plan the security of the wider system."

DEKRA combines its global testing and certification network with local cybersecurity expertise to provide IEC 62443 assessments of secure development processes and product components, as well as vulnerability assessments and penetration testing. For CRA readiness, DEKRA helps manufacturers identify applicable requirements, review existing technical evidence, and plan product testing and conformity assessments based on the product and its target markets.

By PR Newswire

DEKRA Asia Pacific

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TagTag:
Advantech DEKRA cybersecurity Advantech AFE E630 DEKRA

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