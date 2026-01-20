Advantech Secures AS9100 Aerospace Quality Certification

TAIPEI, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech, a leading provider of embedded IoT computing solutions, is pleased to announce that the Taiwan manufacturing center has received AS9100 quality management system certification. Based on globally recognized quality management system - ISO 9001, AS9100 strengthens manufacturing qualities including full document traceability, strict risk assessment, and controlled change management, tailored to aerospace, space and defense applications which were long-product lifecycle under high-risk operation. With this certification, Advantech ensures high quality with efficient development workflow, enhanced auditable standard and consistent excellence for aerospace and mission critical markets.

Beyond ISO 9001: Certified to a Low-Tolerance, Aerospace-Grade Quality Standard

Compared with ISO 9001, which focuses on general risk management, AS9100 provides full traceability across design and manufacturing, with all changes documented and approved to ensure near-zero errors. It enforces end-to-end record-keeping, enabling rapid isolation of affected lots and fast recalls. The certification also applies FMEA and FTA risk management, shifting defect prevention upstream to design and manufacturing, and requires strict configuration and change control to ensure all adjustments remain fully traceable.

The standard brings three key benefits: higher efficiency through quick issue identification, lower error rates through early risk mitigation, and, as AS9100 is a globally recognized standard, it accelerates our adoption in international aerospace supply chains. With aerospace-grade quality management, Advantech is well positioned to support defense, outdoor drone, and ruggedized applications, offering high efficiency, greater availability, and predictable lifecycles.

Elevates Rugged Innovation with Expanding AS9100 Portfolio

Advantech has implemented AS9100 standards across its production lines in Taiwan, covering design transfer, locked manufacturing process parameters, lot traceability, and release controls. As a certified demonstration product, the COM Express Compact Type 6 SOM-6884 A2 was produced under AS9100 certification, delivering aerospace-grade quality with clear documentation and traceability. To meet diverse requirements, additional product lines will follow under AS9100, including the COM-HPC Mini SOM-M250 and COM Express Compact Type 6 SOM-6886, along with other certified products, fulfilling the stringent demands of aerospace, defense, and other high-reliability markets.

Why Advantech: The Winning Mix of Compliance, Expertise, and Delivery

AS9100 plays a key role in aerospace applications. Advantech combines deep domain experience, comprehensive design-in services with a global support footprint, and flexible manufacturing with strong supply assurance, turning compliance into real system value and schedule certainty. We help customers achieve higher reliability and lower total lifecycle costs in harsh environments, making Advantech the partner of choice for AS9100-certified products and programs.

https://www.advantech.com/EmbCore