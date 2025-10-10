Advantech AOM-5721 2025: SMARC Meets Qualcomm Dragonwing for Edge AI

TAIPEI, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech (TWSE: 2395), a global leader in edge computing and AI solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the AOM-5721, a SMARC-based Arm Computer-on-Module powered by the Qualcomm® Dragonwing™ QCS6490 SoC. By combining Advantech's expertise in compact, energy-efficient computing modules with Qualcomm's high-performance SoC, the AOM-5721 delivers cutting-edge AI processing, connectivity, and multimedia capabilities for industrial, commercial, and medical edge applications.

Engineered for Intelligent Performance

The Qualcomm Dragonwing™ QCS6490 is a high-performance edge AI platform featuring an 8-core Kryo™ CPU, integrated Adreno™ GPU, and a powerful AI engine capable of 12 TOPS. It enables autonomous robots, advanced machine vision, and industrial automation with AI-driven ISP (image signal processors), flexible performance scaling, and next-gen connectivity. Compact and power-efficient, it drives rugged handhelds, self-service kiosks, scanning solutions, and innovative human–machine interfaces across enterprise and commercial IoT environments.

Compact Intelligence in Action

The Advantech AOM-5721 leverages the Dragonwing™ QCS6490 to deliver a compact, low-power edge AI module. Supporting Yocto 4.0+, Windows 11 IoT Enterprise, Android, and Ubuntu Linux, with long-term driver support and SDK updates, it provides flexibility and reliability for developers. Its four-camera support enables machine vision, facial/object recognition, AOI, and medical imaging applications. AI performance is optimized with the Qualcomm SNPE SDK, while Spectra™ ISP 570L and Wi-Fi 6E deliver smart retail solutions, autonomous checkout, and multi-gigabit connectivity in a versatile, high-performance form factor.

Empowering the Edge

By integrating the Qualcomm® Dragonwing™ QCS6490 into the Advantech AOM-5721 SMARC module, organizations gain a compact, high-performance, and energy-efficient edge AI solution suitable for industrial, commercial, retail, and medical applications. For developers seeking scalable AI compute power with advanced connectivity and multimedia support, the AOM-5721 offers a versatile, ready-to-deploy platform.

As edge AI transforms industries, Advantech remains committed to delivering agile, scalable platforms that bring tomorrow's innovation to life today. To learn more about Advantech's Arm-based computing solutions, visit: https://www.advantech.com/en/products/arm-based-computing-platforms/sub_risc_computing_solutions