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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

8fig extends funding to Temu sellers in US and Canada

April 10, 2026 | 11:28
(0) user say
The e-commerce financing platform expanded services supporting merchants selling on the Chinese marketplace across North American markets.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 8fig has expanded its support for e-commerce businesses by now offering funding to sellers operating on Temu, adding to the platforms it already serves, including Amazon and Shopify.

The AI-powered platform, which has provided more than $500 million in funding to online sellers, is known for its pioneering "AI CFO" technology – a real-time financial intelligence engine designed to help businesses plan, forecast, and scale with confidence. What sets the AI CFO apart is its ability to analyze a business in seconds and translate complex financial data into clear, actionable funding pathways.

By adding Temu to the platforms it supports, 8fig is expanding access to growth capital for a broader range of e-commerce sellers across the United States and Canada. Businesses operating on major marketplaces and storefront platforms can now access revenue-based financing and lump-sum financing through the platform.

Small businesses can apply for funding directly by submitting basic business details and securely connecting their bank account via open banking to receive fast assessments and financing decisions.

The AI CFO doesn't just present a single offer; it allows business owners to tailor their funding plan by adjusting amounts, timelines and cash flow structure to match how their business operates. This level of flexibility positions 8fig as more than a traditional funding source, but an active partner in business growth.

This evolution positions 8fig as one of the most adaptive and intelligent capital platforms in the market, combining instant insight, flexible planning and streamlined access to funding from $10,000 to $2 million.

"8fig was built to put sophisticated financial intelligence in the hands of everyday business owners," said Yaron Shapira, Co-Founder and CEO of 8fig.

"The AI CFO can understand a business in seconds, recommend a growth pathway and, most importantly, give the customer full control to shape the funding around their cash flow. Expanding beyond e-commerce means thousands more SMEs can now benefit from this technology."

The expansion follows 8fig's acquisition by Bizcap and its US affiliate NewCo Capital Group — a move that brought 8fig into one of the world's leading fintech ecosystems for non-bank funding. The partnership strengthens 8fig's ability to deliver capital with more speed, reach and operational firepower.

"8fig represents the future of intelligent business funding," said Bizcap's Global Co-Founder and Co-CEO Albert Gahfi.

"By combining the AI CFO's real-time financial intelligence with Bizcap's global scale, we're unlocking a new generation of products that meet the real-world needs of SMEs – online or offline."

8fig will continue to operate under its existing brand and leadership as it accelerates its roadmap, expands into new industries, and brings AI-driven growth tools to a wider universe of small businesses.

If you're an e-commerce business seeking fast, flexible funding, you can apply here. If you're interested in becoming a partner, 8fig is now accepting applications to become a partner.

For more information, visit bizcap.com.au

By PR Newswire

8fig

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TagTag:
8fig Temu

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