ZHUOYU Debuts at IAA Promising "AI for Everyone"

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 September 2025 - ZHUOYU Technology (ZYT), a leading advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) brand, officially announced its European debut at the (IAA Mobility 2025), opening on September 8, 2025. As a crucial step in its global strategy, ZYT will showcase its full-stack integrated hardware-software proprietary technologies, unveil business plans in Europe, and host technical salons under the theme "Intelligence for All".ZYT is set to make its European debut at IAA Mobility 2025, where it will showcase a range of cutting-edge technological achievements, including JIMU 2.0, ZHIZHOU fully solid-state LiDAR, and the SA8775P-based integrated cockpit and ADAS controller. During the event, ZYT will unveil its strategic vision for the European market, demonstrating its commitment and capability to compete in key global markets. This event marks the launch of ZYT's localization strategy in Europe, signifying ZYT's commitment to stepping into global markets aimed at better addressing customer needs, accelerating technological collaboration, and fostering strong partnerships. ZYT seeks to collaborate with leading players in the industry to advocate for "Intelligence for All" and promote the widespread adoption of its technologies.ZYT has developed its own core sensors and achieved extreme computing power optimization. The ClixPilot system supports various intelligent driving SoCs, delivering top performance without excessive hardware, providing partners with efficient empowerment and accelerating mass production. ZYT's collaboration with Volkswagen on the comprehensive IQ.Pilot enhanced ADAS system recently passed A-SPICE CL2 audit, making it the first supplier to pass a joint audit by Volkswagen Group, FAW-Volkswagen, and SAIC Volkswagen. This allows ZYT to skip software quality audits for partnerships with Volkswagen brands globally, enabling smoother entry into the European automotive supply chain.ZYT's booth at the IAA will become a hub for innovative ideas in intelligent mobility. During the event, ZYT will bring together core technical experts and senior representatives to showcase its latest achievements. Highlights include the intelligent driving solution powered by NVIDIA's latest DRIVE Thor chip and the European debut of vehicles that are among the world's first mass-produced models equipped with the ClixPilot platform, developed based on the Qualcomm 8650 chip. ZYT cooperates with NVIDIA and Qualcomm to advance the application of generative AI and large model technologies in intelligent driving, and to accelerate the iteration and scaled deployment of L2 to L4 intelligent driving solutions. This emphasizes ZYT's vital role in the industry and outlines the future landscape of smart mobility.ZYT sincerely invites global media, industry partners, and all those who are interested in the future of smart mobility to visit its booth at IAA Mobility 2025, witness the launch of its European journey, experience cutting-edge hardware-software solutions firsthand, and participate in salon discussions on the future of intelligent mobility.

