Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ZHUOYU Debuts at IAA Promising "AI for Everyone"

September 02, 2025 | 21:30
(0) user say
When the Chinese tech startup declares AI democratization at the world's biggest auto show, Tesla and Mercedes executives are watching very closely indeed.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 September 2025 - ZHUOYU Technology (ZYT), a leading advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) brand, officially announced its European debut at the (IAA Mobility 2025), opening on September 8, 2025. As a crucial step in its global strategy, ZYT will showcase its full-stack integrated hardware-software proprietary technologies, unveil business plans in Europe, and host technical salons under the theme "Intelligence for All".

Brand Advancement: Launching the European Strategy

ZYT is set to make its European debut at IAA Mobility 2025, where it will showcase a range of cutting-edge technological achievements, including JIMU 2.0, ZHIZHOU fully solid-state LiDAR, and the SA8775P-based integrated cockpit and ADAS controller. During the event, ZYT will unveil its strategic vision for the European market, demonstrating its commitment and capability to compete in key global markets. This event marks the launch of ZYT's localization strategy in Europe, signifying ZYT's commitment to stepping into global markets aimed at better addressing customer needs, accelerating technological collaboration, and fostering strong partnerships. ZYT seeks to collaborate with leading players in the industry to advocate for "Intelligence for All" and promote the widespread adoption of its technologies.

Technical Foundation: Creating a Global Competitive Advantage

ZYT has developed its own core sensors and achieved extreme computing power optimization. The ClixPilot system supports various intelligent driving SoCs, delivering top performance without excessive hardware, providing partners with efficient empowerment and accelerating mass production. ZYT's collaboration with Volkswagen on the comprehensive IQ.Pilot enhanced ADAS system recently passed A-SPICE CL2 audit, making it the first supplier to pass a joint audit by Volkswagen Group, FAW-Volkswagen, and SAIC Volkswagen. This allows ZYT to skip software quality audits for partnerships with Volkswagen brands globally, enabling smoother entry into the European automotive supply chain.

Industry Prosperity: Insights from Industry Leaders

ZYT's booth at the IAA will become a hub for innovative ideas in intelligent mobility. During the event, ZYT will bring together core technical experts and senior representatives to showcase its latest achievements. Highlights include the intelligent driving solution powered by NVIDIA's latest DRIVE Thor chip and the European debut of vehicles that are among the world's first mass-produced models equipped with the ClixPilot platform, developed based on the Qualcomm 8650 chip. ZYT cooperates with NVIDIA and Qualcomm to advance the application of generative AI and large model technologies in intelligent driving, and to accelerate the iteration and scaled deployment of L2 to L4 intelligent driving solutions. This emphasizes ZYT's vital role in the industry and outlines the future landscape of smart mobility.

ZYT sincerely invites global media, industry partners, and all those who are interested in the future of smart mobility to visit its booth at IAA Mobility 2025, witness the launch of its European journey, experience cutting-edge hardware-software solutions firsthand, and participate in salon discussions on the future of intelligent mobility.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


By ZHUOYU Technology

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ZYT ZHUOYU ZHUOYU Technology

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Carlsberg Asia deepens Meituan tie with Black Pearl collaboration

Carlsberg Asia deepens Meituan tie with Black Pearl collaboration

Qinghai balances ecological restoration with clean energy goals

Qinghai balances ecological restoration with clean energy goals

Quanzhou extends cultural tourism invite as Silk Road heritage site

Quanzhou extends cultural tourism invite as Silk Road heritage site

No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

Skychakra upgrades strategy for cross-border listings and RWA

Skychakra upgrades strategy for cross-border listings and RWA

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020