YY Group sets 30-for-1 reverse stock split

SINGAPORE, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), an AI-native workforce management platform and integrated facility management (IFM) provider operating across Asia and beyond, today announced that its Board of Directors has resolved to effect a 30-for-1 reverse stock split of the Company's Class A ordinary shares. YY Group's Class A ordinary shares will begin trading on an adjusted basis giving effect to the reverse stock split, on June 23, 2026, under the existing ticker symbol "YYGH." The new CUSIP number of the Company's ordinary shares will be G9888Q129.

When the reverse stock split becomes effective, every thirty (30) of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A ordinary shares will be combined into one issued and outstanding Class A ordinary share, without any change to the no-par value per share. This will reduce the number of outstanding Class A ordinary shares from approximately 96.05 million shares to approximately 3.2 million shares. Immediately following the effective time of the reverse stock split, the Company's Class A ordinary shares will have the same voting rights and will be identical in all other respects to the Class A ordinary shares prior to the effectiveness of the reverse stock split.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Shareholders who would otherwise receive a fraction of a Class A ordinary share of the Company will receive one full share.

The reverse stock split is primarily intended to bring the Company into compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for maintaining its Nasdaq listing.

Management Commentary

"Maintaining our listing on the Nasdaq is a clear priority, and this reverse split ensures we meet the exchange's minimum bid price criteria," said Mike Fu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of YY Group. "With the completion of our $20 million At-The-Market equity program on June 16, our balance sheet is stabilized and our near-term funding requirements are met. Management is now fully focused on expanding our technology platform and scaling our commercial humanoid robotics operations, allowing us to drive high-margin growth and build long-term value for our shareholders."

yygroupholding.com