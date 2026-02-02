X-CAGO Appoints Britt Nollé Managing Director

Britt Nollé is the new managing director of PMG subsidiary X-CAGO

BERLIN, GERMANY / ROERMOND, NETHERLANDS - Newsaktuell - 2 February 2026 - Since the beginning of the year, Britt Nollé has been the new managing director of X-CAGO B.V., the Dutch specialist for data and content conversion in the international publishing business. She takes over from Ingo Kästner, who held the position of X-CAGO managing director last year alongside his role as managing director of the parent company PMG Presse-Monitor in Berlin.'Britt Nollé meets the requirements for the position of Managing Director in an outstanding manner: leadership experience, knowledge of international publishing, and strong technical expertise – she brings all of this to the table. She has acquired numerous well-known customers and has permanently strengthened relationships with X-CAGO's partners around the world. These successes impressively demonstrate Britt Nollé's market knowledge and initiative,' explains Ingo Kästner.Her career at X-CAGO began in 2011 in project management, where she was responsible for planning and optimising digitisation processes. She then worked as a key account manager, advising English-speaking publishers and partners of the company. Finally, in recent years, as Director of Sales, she was responsible for the strategic development of sales and the establishment of an international customer base.On taking up her new position, Nollé said: 'Since joining X-CAGO, I have gained comprehensive insights into our organisation, markets and partners. My team and I will actively shape the future of the company, drive forward innovative solutions and strategically develop X-CAGO. In doing so, I always keep our maxim in mind: we are successful when our partner publishers are successful.'Olivera Kipcic, Head of Frankfurter Allgemeine Archive and Rights Management and Chairwoman of the Shareholders' Committee of PMG Presse-Monitor, welcomes Nollé to her new position: 'Britt Nollé's career represents the perfect combination of continuity and progress, resulting in the sustainable growth of X-CAGO. Ingo Kästner and Britt Nollé will integrate PMG and X-CAGO even more closely and create a state-of-the-art, agile full-service network for publishers and content producers whose services are in demand worldwide.'

