Bystronic Acquires Coherent Materials Processing Unit

NIEDERÖNZ, SWITZERLAND / GILCHING,GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 2 February 2026 - The acquisition will help Bystronic expand into new attractive growth markets such as medical technology, semiconductors, and general manufacturing. In addition, Bystronic's portfolio will be expanded to include new laser applications such as micro material processing, marking, engraving, and drilling.

With this acquisition, Bystronic also acquires the rights to the well-known Rofin brand, which will continue as part of the newly created "Bystronic Rofin" business unit.Bystronic Rofin's versatile laser technologies enable the processing of a wide range of materials, including metal, glass, ceramics, polymers, and organic materials. Due to the wide variety of applications and materials, the acquisition will open up new opportunities in research and development."We warmly welcome all customers, partners, and colleagues of the company to our new Bystronic Rofin division," says Domenico Iacovelli, CEO of Bystronic. "We are integrating Rofin's successful and pioneering technology into our Bystronic product portfolio, thereby creating a broad range of applications for customers from various industries. Together, we will support our customers in optimizing and further developing their production so that they can remain at the forefront in increasingly competitive markets."With around 400 employees, the profitable Bystronic Rofin business unit has achieved annual sales of around USD 100 million in recent years. Its headquarters are located in Gilching near Munich.

