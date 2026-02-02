Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Bystronic Acquires Coherent Materials Processing Unit

February 02, 2026 | 14:13
(0) user say
The sheet metal processing company finalised its purchase of Coherent's tools division, expanding into medical technology and semiconductor markets beyond its traditional industrial base.

NIEDERÖNZ, SWITZERLAND / GILCHING,GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 2 February 2026 - The acquisition will help Bystronic expand into new attractive growth markets such as medical technology, semiconductors, and general manufacturing. In addition, Bystronic's portfolio will be expanded to include new laser applications such as micro material processing, marking, engraving, and drilling.

BystronicRofinMarking

With this acquisition, Bystronic also acquires the rights to the well-known Rofin brand, which will continue as part of the newly created "Bystronic Rofin" business unit.

Bystronic Rofin's versatile laser technologies enable the processing of a wide range of materials, including metal, glass, ceramics, polymers, and organic materials. Due to the wide variety of applications and materials, the acquisition will open up new opportunities in research and development.

Applications for a wide range of industries

"We warmly welcome all customers, partners, and colleagues of the company to our new Bystronic Rofin division," says Domenico Iacovelli, CEO of Bystronic. "We are integrating Rofin's successful and pioneering technology into our Bystronic product portfolio, thereby creating a broad range of applications for customers from various industries. Together, we will support our customers in optimizing and further developing their production so that they can remain at the forefront in increasingly competitive markets."

With around 400 employees, the profitable Bystronic Rofin business unit has achieved annual sales of around USD 100 million in recent years. Its headquarters are located in Gilching near Munich.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Bystronic Laser AG

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Bystronic Sheet metal processing medical technology

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

VinFast Unveils Electric Scooter Global Strategy

VinFast Unveils Electric Scooter Global Strategy

Joker Xue Wax Figure Debuts in Singapore

Joker Xue Wax Figure Debuts in Singapore

Tridorian Expands to US After Hitting $15.6M ARR

Tridorian Expands to US After Hitting $15.6M ARR

X-CAGO Appoints Britt Nollé Managing Director

X-CAGO Appoints Britt Nollé Managing Director

SNP Names Managing Directors for Southeast Asia, China

SNP Names Managing Directors for Southeast Asia, China

DHL Achieves Asia Pacific Sustainability Milestones

DHL Achieves Asia Pacific Sustainability Milestones

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Zevero Buys Inhabit to Boost Advisory Services

Zevero Buys Inhabit to Boost Advisory Services

UFC Fight Night Joins BEYOND Week 2026

UFC Fight Night Joins BEYOND Week 2026

Texas Institute Implants First Novel Defibrillation Lead

Texas Institute Implants First Novel Defibrillation Lead

Cancer Groups Collaborate on Vietnam Women's Health

Cancer Groups Collaborate on Vietnam Women's Health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020