Tridorian Expands to US After Hitting $15.6M ARR

February 02, 2026 | 14:36
(0) user say
The Southeast Asian technology company entered the American market following rapid growth that generated fifteen point six million dollars in annual recurring revenue.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 February 2026 - tridorian, the region's premier people-centric Google Cloud Partner, today announced its official launch into the United States with a new regional headquarters in Chicago. This milestone follows a period of hyper-growth built primarily in Singapore and Thailand, where the firm scaled to $15.6M ARR in just 24 months before expanding operations across Southeast Asia. tridorian is now one of the region's fastest-growing digital transformation firms.

The U.S launch reflects growing global demand for the capabilities tridorian has developed in Southeast Asia: helping organizations move beyond experimentation to deploy secure, governed AI systems in production, grounded in real data and integrated into everyday business workflows. Rather than signaling a shift away from the region, the expansion represents the next chapter of what the team has built together.

Across Southeast Asia, tridorian has worked closely with enterprises in regulated and high-growth sectors to modernize cloud foundations, migrate and optimize critical workloads, and prepare data platforms for AI at scale, laying the groundwork for reliable, production-ready systems.

“We built this in Southeast Asia, together with our customers and our teams,” said Jimmy Jigmo, Chief Executive Officer of tridorian. “Reaching $15.6M ARR across two countries in two years wasn’t about chasing trends—it came from doing the hard work of making AI operate reliably in real environments. Being invited to bring that approach into the U.S. is something we’re proud of. It shows that what we’ve built here stands up on a global stage.”

tridorian’s execution-led approach is reflected in customer outcomes delivered across the region. In Singapore, Ryobi-G partnered with tridorian to build a real-time monitoring system on Google Cloud, achieving 99% availability, doubling project capacity, and reducing deployment time by more than 50%, while Nanyang Inc. transformed fragmented order processing into an automated system with agents, saving 850 hours monthly, boosted client retention by 65%, achieving a 257% ROI in its first year. In Thailand, Thai Wacoal successfully accelerated its 'trend-to-market' cycle by automating product content generation and brand reviews, significantly reducing manual tasks and unlocking strategic capacity for its creative teams. Shop Global implemented an AI-powered search and personal shopper experience, driving a 20% topline revenue increase, while in Indonesia, FDC Dental Clinic modernized patient journeys, cutting down patient booking time by 87%.

"The opportunity for transformation is vast," said Andhika, Chief Revenue Officer at tridorian. "Whether in Singapore or Chicago, leaders are asking the same question: 'How do we rethink our business in the AI-Native era?' We’ve answered that question countless times across the Asia Pacific. Now we're bringing those playbooks to the U.S.”

tridorian will continue investing in regional capabilities, talent, and delivery excellence across Southeast Asia, while expanding its global footprint to support customers with increasingly complex transformation programs.

https://tridorian.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By tridorian

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Tridorian American market

