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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

World Green Organisation hosts ESG XCHANGE at Hong Kong event

October 09, 2026 | 11:11
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The World Green Organisation hosted the Sustainable Finance and Climate Innovation Exchange 2026 during Hong Kong Green Week to advance sustainable corporate finance initiatives.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 October 2026 – The World Green Organisation (WGO) successfully hosted the Sustainable Finance & Climate Innovation Exchange 2026 (ESG XCHANGE 2026) on 9 September 2026 as part of the Hong Kong Green Week 2026 event series, bringing together more than 100 senior executives, industry experts and professionals from banking, investment, insurance, real estate, technology, artificial intelligence, GreenTech, ESG and sustainability, professional services and other sectors.

Group Photo All

The event was supported by AWS Hong Kong as Event Partner and BOC Group Life Assurance Company Limited as Strategic Partner, with Hong Kong Institute of Circular Economy and Cantabrigian Consulting Limited serving as Supporting Organisations.

The event featured a distinguished line-up of senior leaders and experts from the financial, technology, GreenTech, business and social impact sectors to exchange perspectives on the future of sustainable transformation., including:

  • Ronald Young, Head of Sustainable Banking Development, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
  • Dr. William Yu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, World Green Organisation
  • Chris So, Managing Director, AWS Hong Kong
  • Terry Yung, Chief Investment Officer, BOC Group Life Assurance Company Limited
  • Vivienne Chiu, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, BOC Group Life Assurance Company Limited
  • Eugene Li, Head of Outsourcing, GBA NATC Director, IBM
  • Ronald Cheung, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lifewood Data Technology Ltd.
  • Annie Cheung, Executive Director and CEO, Peoplebank Hong Kong Limited
  • Peter Wong, Deputy CEO, Dialogue-in-the-Dark HK Foundation
  • Angus Chan, Senior Manager, GreenTech, Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation
  • Arthur Lam, Co-founder and CEO, Negawatt Utility Limited
  • Terence Chow, Senior Generative AI Go-To-Market Specialist, AWS
  • Eric Chau, Enterprise Partner Success Strategist, AWS

From Sustainable Finance to Climate and Technology Innovation

The forum explored how capital, technology, innovation and people can work together to accelerate the transition towards a more sustainable and resilient economy. Speakers shared practical experience and forward-looking perspectives across sustainable finance, GreenTech, artificial intelligence, ESG innovation, talent development, accessibility and social impact.

A keynote presentation by Mr. Ronald Young, Head of Sustainable Banking Development at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, highlighted key initiatives advancing sustainable finance in Hong Kong. Mr. Terry Yung, Chief Investment Officer of BOC Group Life Assurance Company Limited, shared an investment perspective on sustainable transformation, while Ms. Vivienne Chiu, Chief Brand and Communications Officer of BOC Life, highlighted the role of corporate engagement, strategic partnerships and innovation support in advancing ESG solutions and creating wider societal value.

The discussions reinforced Hong Kong's role in international finance, technology and innovation, highlighting the importance of cross-sector collaboration in turning ESG strategies into measurable business, climate and societal value.

AI as an Enabler of Sustainable Transformation

Artificial intelligence emerged as a key theme throughout the event, with speakers examining how AI and data technologies can support ESG decision-making, improve operational efficiency, strengthen climate and sustainability intelligence, and accelerate innovation across industries.

At the same time, discussions also highlighted the importance of responsible AI adoption, workforce reskilling, accessibility and social inclusion, ensuring that technological advancement creates broader opportunities for businesses and society.

Turning ESG Strategy into Real-World Impact

Speaking at the event, Dr. William Yu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the World Green Organisation, highlighted that sustainable transformation requires the collective participation of finance, technology, business and society.

The future of ESG transformation will increasingly depend on how effectively organisations combine finance, technology, AI, human capability and cross-sector collaboration to create measurable business, climate and societal value.

WGO will continue to develop the ESG XCHANGE series as a platform to connect different sectors, promote practical partnerships and translate ESG strategies into business value, climate impact and societal value.

https://www.thewgo.org/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By World Green Organisation

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TagTag:
World Green Organisation ESG XCHANGE hong kong

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