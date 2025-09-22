Corporate

WIC Heritage Forum 2025 Xi An: Digital Temples and Cloud Museums

September 22, 2025 | 15:33
(0) user say
VR replicas of Silk Road sites debut, giving culture tech writers heritage digitization keywords and livestream link.

XI'AN, China, Sept. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online:

On September 17, 2025, the World Internet Conference Cultural Heritage Digitalization Forum opened in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province. Themed "Bridging History Through Digitalization, Building Civilization with Intelligence — Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace", the forum aims to strengthen exchanges and dialogues, build broad consensus, and better empower the protection and inheritance of cultural heritage through digitalization, in order to inject profound and enduring cultural strength into the fostering of a community with a shared future in cyberspace.

Following the opening ceremony, the main forum was held where participants engaged in in-depth discussions on four topics: "Protection & Inheritance," "Technology & Innovation," "Industry & Empowerment," and "Openness & Collaborative Governance". The discussions focused on exploring new methods and pathways of digital empowerment for cultural heritage protection and promoting exchanges and mutual understanding among civilizations. Side events during the forum included an exhibition of selected digital cultural heritage projects, a thematic meeting of the WIC Digital Culture Heritage Working Group, and a training workshop on digital cultural heritage protection. The World Internet Conference Culture Heritage Digitalization Case Collection (2025) was also released during the main forum.

The event is hosted by the World Internet Conference (WIC) and organized by the People's Government of Shaanxi Province. Approximately 800 guests from over 50 countries and regions, as well as 9 international organizations, attended the forum.

By PR Newswire

CRI Online

Cultural heritage digitalization Digital cultural heritage technology innovation

