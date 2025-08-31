Weixin Cross-Border Spend Jumps 34 Percent

Growing Weixin Mini Program ecosystem links Chinese travelers with beloved brands

SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weixin ecosystem played a pivotal role in bridging Chinese travelers and global merchants during the 2025 summer travel season (July 1 to August 20), with cross-border payment volume surging 34% year-over-year. The growth was driven by widespread adoption of Weixin Pay, formerly known as WeChat Pay, and Mini Programs among international merchants, from transportation giants and luxury retailers to local street vendors.

The Weixin Summer Vacation Cross-border Travel Report shows the number of active overseas Mini Programs growing by 30% in the first half of 2025. The number of high-performing Mini Programs processing over RMB 10 million (USD ~1.4 million) in monthly transactions doubled compared to the same period last year.

Weixin becomes a key travel tool in overseas markets

Weixin Mini Programs are now connecting global commerce from 92 countries and regions and covering 103 industries. Major European transport operators—including FlixBus, Italo High-Speed Rail, Eurostar, and select European airlines—have introduced Mini Programs to offer Chinese tourists seamless booking and travel experiences.

Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR continued to lead in user engagement in Asia, with Mini Programs reaching millions of monthly active users. Japan and Singapore also saw significant traction, each surpassing one million monthly active users.

Cross-border payments through Weixin Pay also saw significant growth during the summer travel season. The number of transactions increased by 34% compared to the same period last year. Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR tied for first place in both total transaction volume and value, demonstrating their continued popularity as destinations with cross-border travelers. Rapid growth was also seen in countries and regions such as Malaysia, South Korea, Singapore, Japan, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Transaction volume through WeChat Pay HK, a Hong Kong dollar denominated digital wallet, rose by over 26% year-on-year, reflecting the growing enthusiasm of Hong Kong tourists for traveling to a wider range of Chinese mainland cities.

Transport and lifestyle sectors lead growth

Transportation sector spending via Weixin Pay grew 40% year-on-year, with services like Japan's GO Taxi and South Korea's Busan Metro enabling QR code entry and mobile ticketing. Retail and fashion sectors also performed well, with fashion brand sales in Europe up 29% and East Asia growing by 44%. Weixin Pay supported this expansion, with the number of overseas merchants accepting the payment solution growing 64% in the first half of 2025. From Hong Kong SAR taxis and European museums to Singapore's Lau Pa Sat food market and durian specialty stores in Malaysia, businesses large and small are using Weixin to engage Chinese tourists.

Global service partners enable seamless expansion

A global network of over 450 service providers supports the technical development and localization of Weixin Mini Programs in more than 50 countries and regions. These partners helped businesses like Eurostar and Hong Kong's Harbour Plaza Hotel launch customized Mini Programs that significantly increased transaction volumes. The number of active service providers grew nearly 30% in the past year, supporting a 45% increase in Mini Programs launched in key markets. Weixin continues to foster global collaboration through initiatives like the upcoming "Weixin Ecosystem Exchange: Oceania Session," which will focus on localization strategies in Australia and New Zealand.